Witch Please! 14 Magical Movies & Series Perfect For A Halloween Night In

This Halloween, skip the crowds and keep things chill with a cosy movie night at home with your family or your gang. And what better way to set the mood than by watching a movie or series about witches to add the perfect dose of magic for the night!

This list is split into two categories: Family Friendly Favourites and For the Adults to make choosing easier.

As the title suggests, Family Friendly Favourites are chill and fun watches where it’s magic-lite, family focused, and all about good vibes.

Meanwhile, the For the Adults category includes shows and films where it covers mature and darker themes and it can be grittier. This category is for those looking for a deeper and more nuanced action-packed story and something more than throwing energy balls in a fight.

Family friendly movies and TV shows

1. Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996)

Number of seasons: 7 seasons and a movie

Melissa Joan Hart plays Sabrina Spellman who learns on her 16th birthday that she’s a bona fide witch. As a new witch, her spells often go awry and end with disastrous yet comical results. Her aunts Hilda and Zelda try their best to counsel her while their cat, Salem Saberhagen, play the devil’s advocate at times. The show is a wholesome take on witches and as the show goes on, viewers learn more about the quirks in the magical world.

2. Practical Magic (1998)

Practical Magic is a cosy, witch movie starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters who grew up in a family of witches. Practical Magic strays from most shows featuring witches because there’s no shocking gore or links to dark entities. Overall, the movie gives off good vibes and emphasises the theme of family and sisterhood, especially the women in our lives.

Bullock and Kidman confirmed they’re reprising their roles to make Practical Magic 2, slated to be out next year.

3. Hocus Pocus 1 & 2 (1993, 2022)

Hocus Pocus is a family-friendly movie about three sister witches who attempt to terrorise a town. It was fun to see how the old witches try to adapt to modern times and the new technologies. The tame magicking makes it a favourite watch during Halloween.

4. WandaVision (2021)

Number of seasons: 1

WandaVision is Marvel’s first foray into the television series format and the different storytelling style gave a fresh breath of air to the huge franchise. The series starts off with Wanda mourning the loss of Vision and the family they could have had. Each episode kept us guessing what was actually happening in the town and showed how grief can shape us deeply without us knowing.

5. Agatha All Along (2024)

Number of seasons: 1

Agatha All Along is technically the continuation of WandaVision but it focuses on Agatha and her misadventures. Similar to WandaVision, the writers managed to carve out another brilliant witchy story centered on sisterhood, hi-jinks, and calamity. One of the stellar episodes has been praised for accurately portraying tarot card readings and that particular episode was a standout one.

For the adults

1. The Craft (1996)

The Craft is one of the classics and the story follows a group of young witches who slowly grew too attached with their newfound powers.

The sequel, The Craft: Legacy, was released in 2020 but it’s always hard to beat the first.

2. Charmed (1998)

Number of seasons: 8

The power of three will set you free. This popular line was often uttered by a trio of sisters known as the Charmed Ones. In the show, the Halliwell sisters – Prue, Piper, and Phoebe – are the new Charmed Ones tasked to protect the world from evil beings like demons and warlocks.

Their journey as witches went off on a bumpy start since they only found out about their powers in adulthood. The series sees the sisters attempt to lead a regular life while secretly trying their best to field off supernatural attacks in their town.

There was a reboot in 2018 with four seasons starring a whole new cast but it couldn’t match the cult following of the original.

3. The Covenant (2006)

There are not many shows or films featuring witch boys (hot witch boys) so thankfully, The Covenant was made. It didn’t do well in the box office then but it has gained a cult following. The cop car chase scene early in the movie already sets up what the Sons of Ipswich are all about. The movie has some good worldbuilding such as the witch culture, family histories connected to the Salem witch hunts, and how a witch ascends to his full power.

4. Witches of East End (2013)

Number of seasons: 2 (incomplete due to cancellation)

Witches of East End is based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Melissa de la Cruz and was a good show if you’re looking for something to fill the void left behind by Charmed (1998).

The story centers on the Beauchamp family; Joanna (played by Julia Ormond) and her two adult daughters, Freya (Jenna Dewan) and Ingrid (Rachel Boston), including her sister Wendy (Madchen Amick). Freya and Ingrid are cursed to die young, usually before reaching their 30th birthday, only to be reborn into new lives each time they die. Desperate to protect her daughters, Joanna kept her reborn children from magic but it all comes to a head when trouble comes knocking.

5. American Horror Story: Coven (2013)

Number of seasons: Season 1 with 13 episodes, appearances in AHS: Apocalypse, Roanoke

A scene in AHS: Coven.

Coven is another interesting take on a witch coven set in New Orleans in 2013 as they fight for survival. The stellar ensemble cast made each character a star of their own; leaning on found family tropes and the power of sisterhood. The story also builds on the unique witch systems and hierarchies in the fictional world. If you’re a fan of Fleetwood Mac, singer Stevie Nicks made appearances in the series as a powerful witch.

6. Salem (2014)

Number of seasons: 3

The Salem television series is inspired by the real Salem witch trials in the 17th century so viewers will find that some character names are based on actual historical figures. Due to the story’s setting and inspiration, the show offers a different portrayal of TV witches; where women are seen as lesser than and how they cast spells using nature. TLDR: Being a witch is not for the soft-hearted as it’s often dirty and bloody. No wands here.

7. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)

Number of seasons: 2 (Season 1: Part 1 & 2, Season 2: Part 3 & 4)

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is inspired by the Archie comic book series of the same name. In this series, Kiernan Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch, half-mortal who lives in a supernatural town called Greendale with her Aunt Hilda, Aunt Zelda, and her cousin Ambrose Spellman. When Sabrina refused to fully embrace her witch half on her 16th birthday, she had to juggle going to normal school in the day and continuing her witch studies at night at the Academy of Unseen Arts.

As this is a YA, expect romance and friendship subplots while Sabrina battles the forces of evil and the pain of embracing a heritage that had been laid out for her since birth. CAOS is great at weaving magical myths, legends, and fairy tales from abroad and bringing the characters in these stories to life on screen such as Gryla and the Yule Lads, and the pagan god Pan.

8. Motherland: Fort Salem (2020)

Number of seasons: 3

Motherland: Fort Salem has an interesting plot where witches are drafted into the US Army. Young witches are split into groups of three, with the star group comprised of Raelle Collar (Taylor Hickson), Tally Craven (Jessica Sutton), and Abigail Bellweather (Nicole Williams). They are trained in combat magic; using their vocal cords to create and weave powerful spells together. Trouble brews in the horizon when the army is forced to face the Spree, a witch resistance group.

9. Mayfair Witches (2023)

Number of seasons: 2 (Season 3 is coming)

Alexandra Daddario plays neurosurgeon Dr Rowan Fielding, an heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches who are haunted by a sinister spirit. As such, some of the magic acted here lend a tinge of horror. The series is more suited for adult audiences, similar to Salem.

