Ready For A Boo-tiful Time? Dive Into Halloween Markets, Games, Special Menus, The Arts, & More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As Halloween and the end of October draws near, the city is brimming with festive fun for everyone. From themed painting sessions and wine pairings to special menus, creative cocktails, spooktacular games, and lively markets, there’s no shortage of things to enjoy.

It’s also the perfect weekend to celebrate creativity, whether it’s by crafting eye-catching costumes, curating limited-time menus, or hosting imaginative events that bring people together.

Here are some picks to have fun with your loved ones over the weekend!

Halloween Art Jam | 30-31 Oct | Art Core Hartamas | RM120/pax

Art Core Hartamas is holding a Halloween Art Jam for two days only. On 30 October, the theme is ‘’Two of Us’’ which is perfect for couples while the theme on 31 October is ‘’Happy Halloween’’, perfect for those who like a little bit of spook. The fees include all materials needed for the fun acrylic painting session with good company.

Seek & Keep Artisan Market | 30 Oct-2 Nov | Bangsar Shopping Centre | 10am-10pm | Free entry

The Seek & Keep Artisan Market is back with local artisans selling fashionable clothes, accessories, and home decor items in addition of a Halloween touch. There’ll be best costume contest, trick or treating session for the kids, candies giveaways, and more.

Haunted Feast | 31 Oct | Pampas Old Malaya | 6pm onwards

Pampas Old Malaya curated a fun spooky meal for all to enjoy. There are fun things to do while waiting for your meal to arrive at your table. Guests can go trick or treating, join the best dressed contest, and more.

Shadows & Sips: Elegant Wine Affair | 31 Oct | Botanica+Co Bamboo Hills | 6pm onwards | RM128nett/pax

Botanica+Co Bamboo Hills is throwing a more relaxing an elegant Halloween evening by pairing wine with Halloween-inspired bites. The scene is set with candles, live music, and spooky charm, leaning into the moody allure. Seats are limited so remember to reserve a table.

Boo-zy Bottomless Halloween Party | 31 Oct | Mambo No. 5 Bangsar | 9pm-12am | RM80/pax

Are you up to outdrink the dead? Enjoy the evening by partying the night away with the other ghouls. There are also three giveaways for the night. For reservations, drop Mambo No. 5 a message on Instagram.

Creatures of GMBB | 31 Oct-2 Nov | GMBB | 10am-10pm | Free entry

Creatures of GMBB features a dark artist exhibition, workshops, a live ballet performance, themed activities, and a trick-or-treat session with the GMBB community of tenants. Check out the divination booth, try out special drinks, munch on tasty treats, and get all blinged out at the face gem store. As for workshops, you can make your own mask, DIY a cute witch toy, make bracelets, and more.

Kala Kelam | 31 Oct-2 Nov | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

At the Kala Kelam market, the vibe turns up a notch with live music, lively performances, and fun stage contests happening as you explore the many unique stalls.

Spillstone’s Haunted Nights | 31 Oct-2 Nov | Spillstone Coffee | 5pm-12am | Free entry

Spillstone Coffee has prepared three nights of spooky fun, magical surprises, and eerie delights. Come and get a tarot reading done, go on a trick-o-treat, and participate in a Mask Hunt Challenge. Remember to come dressed in your best costume because winners get to go home with a prize! The event is open to friends, children, and furkids (costumes encouraged). While entry is free, RSVP is required since spots disappear fast.

Halloween Haunted By The Lake | 1 Nov | Crafty Gang Bistro & Bar | 8pm onwards | Free entry

Crafty gang Bistro & Bar is set to welcome guests with a hauntingly fun evening with special limited-time Halloween potions (drinks), best dressed contest, live music, and more. For reservations, send a WhatsApp message to +6010-2096368.

Nightmare On Slice Street | 1 Nov | Phil’s Pizza, REXKL | 8pm-12am | Free entry

Phil’s Pizza is bringing Nightmare on Slice Street, a block party where guests stand a chance to win a Dyson Air Wrap too! It’ll be a night of music, dance, and pizzas. To win the Dyson Air Wrap, come dressed in your most creative costume and spend a minimum of RM50 at Food Fiction REXKL including an item from Phil’s Pizza.

The Magic Awaits At Wizards Academy | Until 2 Nov | Lalaport | 10am-10pm | Free entry

Lalaport has transformed its concourse into a wizarding school to welcome guests with shopping rewards, some picture-taking fun, and exciting activities in store. Guests can purchase a Wizard Journey pass for RM10 and claim a mystery gift upon completing all wizarding games.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.