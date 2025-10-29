The Laughing Cow Launches Pizza-Flavoured Breadsticks With A Cheeky Surprise

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Laughing Cow is serving up a bold new way to snack with the launch of The Laughing Cow’s Cheez Dipper Pizza Breadsticks. This savoury new variant joins the brand’s beloved Cheez Dipper lineup, bringing a playful twist to the iconic pairing of creamy cheese dip and crispy breadsticks in pizza flavour, expanding the brand’s footprint in the healthy snacking segment.

Already available in plain, strawberry and blueberry variants, The Laughing Cow Cheez Dippers have become a go-to choice for families and young snackers across Southeast Asia. With the introduction of pizza-flavoured breadsticks, the brand takes its step into savoury snacking – offering a flavour-forward experience that’s both satisfying and wholesome.

Made from cow’s milk and naturally rich in calcium, The Laughing Cow Cheez Dippers are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives. Each portion is individually sealed and perfectly sized for school lunches, desk-side cravings or on-the-go indulgence. It’s a dip-and-crunch moment made for those who crave delight in every bite.

The Laughing Cow’s Cheez Dipper Pizza Breadsticks

Alamjit Singh Sekhon, General Manager – South East Asia, shared, “We are really excited to introduce The Laughing Cow’s Cheez Dipper Pizza Breadsticks, the newest addition to The Laughing Cow range in Southeast Asia. Snacking is a fun moment, with pizza as a universally loved flavour among kids. Under The Laughing Cow brand, we are launching a delicious and nutritious product inspired by this loved flavour. Pizza-flavoured breadsticks combined with The Laughing Cow’s cheese dip come together to create The Laughing Cow’s Cheez Dipper Pizza Breadsticks. The variant is also rich in calcium, which is a key micronutrient deficiency. Pizza Dippers is in line with our philosophy of “For all for good” to have nutritious snacking accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

To support the launch, The Laughing Cow is introducing a limited-edition blind box plushie series inspired by snack-time moods. With every two packs of The Laughing Cow products purchased, fans can redeem one blind box plushie from the brand’s exciting new collectible lineup.

Each plushie is a snack spirit character brought to life. From the wide-eyed Egg-cited for Cheese to the dramatically sweet Cry Berry, the crusty but lovable Grumpy Cheese Toast, and the unapologetically chill Whatever, I Will Eat Pizza. There’s also the delightfully dapper Cheeseful Monsieur Croissant and the every-sunny Merry Berry. Whether you’re collecting, gifting, or just vibing with your snack mood, these plushies add a layer of surprise and personality to every bite.

Limited-edition blind box plushie series

Merry Berry Grumpy Cheese Toast

Cheeseful Monsieur Croissant

Egg-cited for Cheese Cry Berry

Whatever, I Will Eat Pizza

Available in major supermarkets and online platforms starting 10 October 2025, this new variant invites snackers to dip into joy and crunch into flavour. And from 17 October onwards, the collectible plushie series adds a cheeky surprise to the experience – turning everyday snacking into a moment of delight with The Laughing Cow.

Whether you’re a parent looking for a playful snack or a Gen Z foodie chasing the next fun flavour, this is your chance to collect a little piece of happiness along the way.

In addition to Cheez Dippers, The Laughing Cow offers a wide array of products including Creamy Cheese Triangles, Belcubes, Cheese Slices, and Cheese Spread in Tub — alongside other beloved Bel brands like BabyBel and Kiri.

