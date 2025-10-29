Divorce Coach? Yep, It’s A Real Job And Here’s Why More People Are Turning To Them

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

No one plans to get married only to end up in divorce, but sometimes it’s an inevitable step or the next chapter in the relationship.

The idea of divorcing one’s spouse is still a taboo for some people and it can often be a lonely road in the aftermath. No one is ever prepared or taught how to process or deal with things post-divorce.

This is where Divorce Coaches aka Cerai Coach like Izary Ikhbal comes in to help spread some awareness and also help couples move on and rebuild themselves, so-to-speak. Yeah, the title ‘’Divorce Coach’’ sounds strange but it’s a real paying gig.

Firstly, what is a divorce coach and what does the job entail? Based on Izary’s chat on the Good Cast Show podcast, a divorce coach is essentially:

A trained professional who provides support, guidance, and strategic planning for individuals post-divorce.

Help clients navigate the emotional and practical aspects of divorce.

Help clients manage stress and make decisions.

Help clients build a plan for their future life eg coparenting strategies.

Provide one-on-one support on non-legal matters such as emotional management, communication, goal setting.

While they provide these services, they are not legal or financial advisors. It might sound like a divorce coach does the same thing as a divorce lawyer, but Izary explained that his role goes beyond that. He also coaches couples to prevent divorce in the first place.

He shared that he’s a strong advocate of people being committed to each other; adding that having a life partner changes a person’s life completely.

In his TikTok account, he shares advice about maintaining strong relationships and also hold discussions about problems in a marriage and ways to solve them.

Divorce is not an easy thing to go through nor is it an easy choice to make, but having a divorce coach who knows what it’s like can help individuals going through the motions feel supported.

