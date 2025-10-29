CelcomDigi Unveils Spark – A Malaysia’s First eSIM-Only, App-Powered Mobile Experience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

CelcomDigi Berhad (“CelcomDigi”) today introduces Spark by CelcomDigi (Spark), a new digital-first mobile experience built around customer freedom and their ever-evolving digital lifestyle.

Spark is an eSIM-only, app-powered experience that allows users to sign up, activate instantly, downgrade, upgrade and cancel mobile subscriptions anytime, all from a single app. With no contracts and total flexibility, Spark is designed for users who want more control and less hassle in how they stay connected.

Available in three plans starting from RM15/month, with up to 200GB Internet quota, Spark allows customers to manage up to five lines in one account, making it ideal for various needs, from staying connected while travelling, maintaining a second number, to using it only when required. Spark also features on-demand roaming from RM4, easy-to-add plan boosters, and the option to pause or resume services at any time. Live chat support is also available directly within the app, ensuring real-time assistance is always accessible without leaving the platform.

Spark reflects how CelcomDigi is evolving to meet the changing needs of today’s customers, who seek simplicity, transparency, and the freedom to manage their mobile experience on their own terms. This launch marks a significant step in CelcomDigi’s journey to reimagine mobile connectivity, creating experiences that are instant, intuitive, and aligned with what customers truly value. Spark introduces an innovative offering to the market, with a continued commitment to digital-first features that make staying connected effortless and personal.

Spark it up in minutes, all from the app

To begin experiencing Spark, users will need a device that supports eSIM. Spark is designed to make the entire experience effortless, from sign-up to activation all within the app, without needing to visit a store or handle a physical SIM.

Here’s how to get started:

Download the Spark app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store Select preferred mobile number and choose from Mini, Standard or Plus plan options eSIM line activated instantly — and just like that, you are connected!

Enjoy more when you start with Spark

To welcome Malaysians to this new experience, users who activate Spark between now and 31 December 2025, will enjoy RM5 off every month for 12 months. Just enter the promo code SPARK5 during sign-up to redeem the offer.

Ready to spark? Check out the official website here.

