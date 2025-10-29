Batik Air And ERL Partner To Elevate the Business Travel Experience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Batik Air has partnered with Express Rail Link Sdn. Bhd. (ERL) to offer business travellers enhanced convenience and exclusive benefits, becoming the only airline to collaborate with ERL to provide special fares for its Business Class passengers.

Through this partnership, KLIA Ekspres passengers can enjoy up to 25% off when purchasing Batik Air Business Class Flexi tickets, offering greater value and a seamless connection via ERL, which provides a reliable route between KL Sentral and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The KLIA Ekspres, Malaysia’s fastest airport transfer, connects KL Sentral to KLIA in just 28 minutes, allowing business travellers to maximise productivity during their journey. Batik Air’s Business Class Flexi further enhances the experience with priority check-in, generous baggage allowance, flexible rebooking options, and access to exclusive lounges.

Batik Air Business Class Flexi

For added convenience, Batik Air passengers can also check in for their flights directly at KL Sentral. This in-town check-in service allows travellers to drop off luggage and receive boarding passes before boarding the KLIA Ekspres, making the journey from city to airport even smoother and more efficient.

With Malaysia gearing up for Visit Malaysia 2026, seamless travel options are increasingly important. Collaborations like this between Batik Air and ERL support both business and tourism travellers, providing a smooth city-to-airport journey that saves time and enhances comfort.

By combining these services, business passengers can enjoy consistent convenience, reliability, and premium service throughout their trip. This partnership reflects Batik Air’s commitment to delivering an end-to-end travel experience, setting a new standard for seamless business travel in Malaysia.

For more information and to plan your next journey, download Batik Air mobile app or visit the official website here.

