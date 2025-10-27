Malaysians, It’s Time To Rethink Grocery Shopping 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For many households, grocery shopping is still a weekend routine: braving traffic, circling for parking, navigating crowded aisles and queuing at checkout. After a long week of working hard for your Ringgit, who wants to spend more time lining up for what seem to be ever more expensive groceries, right?

But in 2025, when everything from banking to entertainment has shifted online, it is worth asking whether the traditional supermarket run is still the best option for every weekend.

The truth is, online groceries are no longer just about convenience. They may actually help Malaysians eat better, spend smarter, be rewarded, and reclaim precious time. Here’s why:

Malaysians face a nutrition challenge

The National Health and Morbidity Survey shows that the proportion of Malaysian adults who are overweight or obese (BMI ≥ 25) has risen by 10 percentage points over the past decade — from 44.5% in 2011 to 54.4% in 2023. Diet remains a key contributing factor.

In supermarkets, promotions and shelf placement often highlight processed or high-calorie foods. Online, shoppers gain back control with clear product information, easier comparisons, and healthier options just a click away.

Modern players like Tuulyn, offer a fresh take on grocery shopping by blending convenience with healthier everyday choices leaving consumers like you with greater control over what you spend on. Hey, it always helps to keep away from those impulse buy aisles!

Impulse buying is another challenge

A 2025 study on impulse buying found that eight out of ten unplanned purchases still happen in physical stores — usually sparked by “buy two free one” offers or last-minute temptations at the checkout. Supermarkets are designed for it, with eye-catching displays and limited-time promos nudging shoppers to spend more than they intended.

Online groceries tell a different story, especially for Malaysians. With digital carts, price tracking and fewer distractions, it’s easier to shop with intention — stick to a list, keep the budget in check, and skip the extra calories that come with impulse buys. If your physical store offers an online platform – like Tuulyn, Jaya Grocer, or Village Grocer – this makes this even simpler, helping shoppers plan ahead without unnecessary temptations.

Shopping online can also help control costs if the platform offers fixed price delivery (RM10 for a delivery no matter the size? yes!) or free delivery options with purchases above a certain fixed value. This makes grocery shopping even more predictable which makes budgeting simpler.

The time cost we don’t count

According to Dutch GPS technology and consumer electronics company TomTom, drivers in KL spent over 159 hours on the road in 2022, with 75 of those hours being due to traffic jams. Add in the hunt for parking, long queues and carrying heavy bags, and a simple grocery run can swallow up half a day.

Ordering online gives that time back, whether for cooking, exercising, or simply being present with family. Order online at any time of the day or night and have the groceries delivered when you want it. Tuulyn’s data, for instance, shows that many of its customers make their orders between 10pm and 2am – with deliveries planned up to 7 days in advance. This helps consumers plan their time and menu, while saving money.

Freshness is not limited to stores

Concerns about freshness are also becoming outdated. With modern cold-chain logistics and same-day delivery, produce and proteins often travel directly from supplier to doorstep — sometimes fresher than items left sitting on supermarket shelves. Paired with ready-to-cook options like Tuulyn’s patties, skewers, or beef chunk marinades, these fresh groceries can quickly become wholesome meals that save both time and effort.

Better quality stores also offer online customer service that helps when those occasional snafus crop up with replacements or refunds.

Food is becoming personal

Malaysia’s changing diet reflects a global trend: moving away from traditional eating patterns towards more modern, globalised choices. This has created a double burden; obesity is becoming widespread while undernutrition still affects children in low-income areas. Against this backdrop, Malaysians are also becoming more mindful of their diets, paying closer attention to sugar, protein and overall nutrition.

This is where online groceries play a powerful role. With built-in filters and clear product information, shoppers can easily choose foods that fit their health goals. Instead of being swayed by supermarket shelves and promotions, online platforms help Malaysians take control of their nutrition and make choices that truly support healthier living.

Rethinking the grocery run

Grocery shopping has always been a necessity. But in today’s Malaysia, where time is short and health is a growing concern, it is also about making smarter choices. Online groceries help Malaysians eat better, avoid unnecessary spending, save precious hours, and still enjoy the freshness and flexibility that fit modern lifestyles.

For Tuulyn, this isn’t just about convenience. It’s about empowering Malaysians to shop with purpose, cook with confidence, and embrace everyday eating that supports a healthier, more balanced way of life. The constantly updated promo code section also makes discount discovery a one-click affair and makes transparency, convenience, freshness and value core parts of your weekly online or offline grocery run.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.