A Season Of Sparkle: Carlo Rino Celebrates Nostalgia, Joy, And Sophistication With Its Year-End 2025 Launches

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This holiday season, Carlo Rino invites you to close the year with a celebration of joy, nostalgia, and timeless sophistication. With three distinctive launches — from whimsical handbags and a pop-culture collaboration to the brand’s latest perfume line — Carlo Rino reimagines everyday luxury through its signature playful yet refined lens.

A Merry Mix of Style and Sparkle

Carlo Rino Exclusive Collection

As the year draws to a close, Carlo Rino unveils two standout drops — The ShutterPop Camera Bag Series and The Interlace Series — designed to celebrate everyday moments in style. Playful, chic, and effortlessly versatile, these collections capture the joy of self-expression and the art of dressing up, no matter the season.

The ShutterPop Camera Bag Series adds a whimsical twist to any look with its compact, camera-inspired silhouette — bold, charming, and made to stand out. Crafted from durable synthetic leather and finished with gleaming gold accents, it’s available in Ruby Red and Black, while the Mini Camera Bag in Silver brings a modern, radiant touch to your wardrobe.

The ShutterPop Camera Bag Series

Mini Camera Bag in Silver

For those drawn to timeless elegance, The Interlace Series offers a softer, refined take on femininity with its pastel-toned chequered prints across handbags, totes, crossbodies, and matching wallets. With its coated canvas finish and thoughtful detailing, each piece transitions beautifully from day to night — perfect for both laid-back weekends and polished evenings.

Together, these collections embody Carlo Rino’s signature approach to fashion — expressive, joyful, and always in style. Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe or adding a touch of personality to your everyday look, these pieces are made to accompany you through every chapter of the year ahead.

The Interlace Series.

Yabba-Dabba Do! Chic: Nostalgia Meets Style

Carlo Rino The Flintstones Special Edition Collection

Carlo Rino takes a stylish trip down memory lane with The Flintstones Special Edition Collection, a nostalgic collaboration that brings Bedrock’s colourful world into the now.

Flintstones t-shirt featuring Dino and the Hobo bag.

This limited-edition series — spanning handbags, wallets, sneakers, and apparel — infuses beloved characters and motifs with Carlo Rino’s modernised design codes. From Dino’s cheerful silhouette to pebble-inspired charms, every piece balances whimsy with wearability through soft suede textures, durable synthetic leather, and refined full-grain accents.

The colour palette, inspired by the original animation, offers a fresh yet familiar warmth — proving that timeless icons never go out of style. Fun, lively, and boldly nostalgic, the collection is a love letter to those who embrace fashion with a wink and a smile.

Carlo Rino Perfume Collection: A New Chapter in Fragrance

Carlo Rino extends its playful sophistication into the world of scent with its Eau de Parfum Collection — a refined line that celebrates individuality, elegance, and the art of self-expression.

This season, the collection welcomes three new scents — Spring, Rose, and In Love — joining the timeless favourites The One, It’s Me, and 25°.

Spring evokes renewal with airy florals, lush greens, and sparkling fruits.

Rose captures timeless femininity through notes of rose and iris.

In Love enchants with pear, sea breeze, and jasmine for a velvety romantic trail.

Encased in delicate pastel-hued bottles with refined detailing, each fragrance complements not just a moment, but a mood — a scent for every chapter of a woman’s story.

The Carlo Rino Exclusive Collection, The Flintstones Special Edition Collection, and Eau de Parfum Collection will be available from November 2025 at all Carlo Rino boutiques, selected department stores, and online here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.