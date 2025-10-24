Malaysia’s Spicy Street Party: When Cold Beer Meets The Country’s Hottest Eats

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s love affair with spicy food is getting a cool companion.

Carlsberg Smooth Draught has launched World of Smooth 2025, a three-month celebration that pairs the country’s fieriest dishes with ice-cold beer—because sometimes you need something smooth to handle the heat.

The campaign kicks off with the Smooth & Spicy Food Trail, a culinary adventure across Malaysia for beer lovers.

Think spicy grilled kurau in Melaka and tongue-numbing mala hotpot in Johor—the kind of dishes that make you reach for a cold drink before you’ve even finished chewing.

Each stop has been chosen specifically for how well spicy local favourites pair with Carlsberg’s signature smooth finish.

“Food is at the heart of Malaysian culture, and our passion for spicy flavours deserves to be celebrated,” says Olga Pulyaeva, Carlsberg Malaysia’s Marketing Director.

It’s a simple premise: Malaysia loves spicy food, and sometimes you need a beer that can keep up.

The perfect pairing: MiX store’s 15-minute self-heating steamboat meets Carlsberg Smooth Draught. Add beer directly to your broth and dial the intensity to your liking—because sometimes the best way to fight fire is with ice-cold innovation. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

15 Minutes to Heat, Two Days to Party

The brand has also teamed up with MiX store to create something pretty clever—a self-heating steamboat set that’s ready in 15 minutes.

The twist?

You can pour Carlsberg Smooth Draught directly into the broth to dial up the flavour and cool down the heat.

Customers can customise the beer intensity at 100%, 50%, or 30%, depending on how adventurous they’re feeling.

The main event happens on 14-15 November at Sentul Depot in Kuala Lumpur. CarlsCrib: Smooth Edition promises two days of spicy food, live music, and plenty of cold beer.

Hong Kong singer-actress Shiga Lin headlines the musical lineup, alongside local acts like Tydel and YuNoHoo.

For those who prefer electronic music, DJs from Italy and Thailand will keep the energy high.

Collecting Memories, One Speaker at a Time

But perhaps the most intriguing part of the campaign is the collectible angle.

Carlsberg is releasing limited-edition mini Bluetooth speakers in mystery blind boxes—five regular designs plus one exclusive secret version.

Buy enough Carlsberg Smooth Draught (whether it’s RM90 worth at a pub or a couple of six-packs at the supermarket), and you might score one of these “sonic sidekicks.”

In a world where everything feels overly complicated, something is refreshing about a campaign that simply celebrates good food, cold beer, and hanging out with friends.

Sometimes the best ideas are the most obvious ones—for a country that takes both its food and its social gatherings seriously, it seems like a natural fit.

The World of Smooth runs through November 2025, giving plenty of time to explore Malaysia’s spicy food scene with a cold beer in hand.

Enjoy responsibly. Never drink and drive. Restricted to non-Muslims aged 21 and above.

