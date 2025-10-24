Haiyaa! Uncle Roger Is Now A Cartoon In ‘’Fried’’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Can’t get enough of Uncle Roger? The Malaysian comedian, restaurateur, and YouTuber Nigel Ng aka Uncle Roger, will soon be immortalised in a cartoon series.

The animated series will be titled Fried with 12 eight-minute episodes and streamed on YouTube. The series is produced by Los Angeles animation hub Toonstar and serves as an expansion of the Uncle Roger universe.

Ng first announced this piece of news in an Instagram post on 22 October. He said Fried will revolve around Uncle Roger before he became an internet sensation.

The story will follow Uncle Roger, his friends and enemies, and his love interest Helen. In the series, Uncle Roger isn’t a YouTuber but runs a stall in a rundown local mall foodcourt.

Ng added that the show is still currently under development; creating the art style, writing the scripts, coming up with the characters, and casting voice actors.

The teasers for the show Fried is slated to be released later in 2025 on YouTube.

Uncle Roger became a viral personality in 2020 for critiquing a BBC Food video on cooking egg fried rice. He has since become a global comedy brand with over 10 million YouTube subscribers and sold-out international comedy tours.

He also opened six Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger restaurants in Malaysia. In July this year, he married Miami-based lawyer Sabrina Ahmed.

