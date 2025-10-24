Grab’s New Web Series With KS Lagi Celebrates The “Cari Makan” Spirit Shared Across Southeast Asia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Grab just dropped something new — but this time, it’s not a promo, discount, or fancy new features. It’s a web series.

Yup, the superapp has teamed up with KS Lagi, the creative minds behind Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan’s Keluar Sekejap podcast, to launch a three-part series called “Rakan Grab Jelajah ASEAN.”

The series follows real-life Grab drivers and delivery partners from Malaysia, joined by host Shahril, as they travel across Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam — discovering how their fellow partners tackle local challenges and cari makan (make a living) in their own unique ways across Southeast Asia.

The People Who Keep Grab Moving

Grab says the idea behind the series is simple, and explained that their drivers and delivery partners are the ones who know their cities best. So by learning from them, the company can build smarter, more relevant tech and services for everyone.

Grab Malaysia Managing Director Adelene Foo puts it best when she described Rakan Grab partners from all over SEA as the very pulse of the superapp.

They understand their cities and customers better than anyone else, and their experiences directly inspire the technology we build. Rakan Grab Jelajah ASEAN celebrates how we work together to create technology that is inclusive, sustainable and built for the region. Grab Malaysia Managing Director Adelene Foo.

The web series also comes at a fitting time, right as Malaysia wraps up its ASEAN Chairmanship year, which is themed around inclusivity and sustainability — both core values to Grab.

Same Struggles, Same Spirit

(Credit: Keluar Sekejap Lagi/YouTube)

In the first episode of the series, we meet Muhamad Syukri Ghazali (or fondly known as Abang Syukri), a father of three who’s been driving with Grab for six months.

This time, Abang Syukri and Shahril are off to Bali, Indonesia, to meet local Rakan Grab — or Mitra Grab, as they’re called over there — to see how they juggle work and life in one of the region’s busiest tourist spots.

There, the duo met with Ahmad Munawir (or Pak Munawir, as everyone calls him), a Jakarta native who’s been living and working on the island for over 20 years.

(Credit: Keluar Sekejap Lagi/YouTube)

As they explored the beauty of Bali together, they chatted about how Grab has helped open doors for Mitra Grab to improve their livelihoods and support their families.

Pak Munawir even took them around the island with Grab’s EV Bike service — basically, ride-hailing on electric motorcycles. It’s something we don’t have in Malaysia yet, so we figure that it was definitely a cool (and pretty unique) experience for ’em.

(Credit: Keluar Sekejap Lagi/YouTube)

Experiencing life on the road in another country made Abang Syukri realise that no matter where they are, Grab partners share the same passion and purpose.

Visiting our fellow Grab countries gave me a deeper appreciation of how our fellow drivers and delivery-partners across ASEAN share the same drive to provide for their families, to serve their communities and to keep moving forward. Even though our cities are different, the spirit is the same, and it’s inspiring to see how technology connects all of us in that shared journey. Abang Syukri.

Beyond the heartwarming exchanges, Rakan Grab Jelajah ASEAN also shows how Grab’s regional teams collaborate behind the scenes — designing tools and features that make life easier for both partners and users.

All three episodes will be available exclusively on KS Lagi’s social media platforms, with the first one already live on YouTube.

So if you’ve ever wondered what life’s like behind the green helmet in another country, this one’s definitely worth a watch.

