A New Way To Shop: Inside Jaya Grocer’s First Signature Outlet At KLGCC Mall

If grocery shopping has ever felt like just another weekend chore, Jaya Grocer’s brand-new Signature Outlet might just change your mind. More than just a supermarket, it’s a space where Malaysians can rediscover the joy of food — from fresh produce and gourmet treats to high-tech trolleys and even a full-fledged seafood restaurant under one roof.

Located in the upscale KLGCC Mall, this new outlet marks Jaya Grocer’s 56th store nationwide (they’ve just opened one in Rawang too), and it’s setting a new standard for how we shop, eat, and experience groceries.

Where freshness meets finesse

Walking into the store feels a bit like stepping into a modern food hall. You’re first greeted by a chiller filled with ready-to-eat meals — colourful salad bowls, cold-pressed juices, and grab-and-go bites for those who want something healthy but quick. The familiar aroma of freshly baked pastries from The Baker’s Son fills the air, and yes, they serve their signature Mini Beef Wellington over the counter.

For those who appreciate the finer things, there’s plenty to explore:

From the land

At the meat section, shoppers will find a dedicated dry-aged beef chiller showcasing aged rib eye, striploin, T-bone, OP ribs, and rump steak.

The fresh meat section “From The Land”.

Dedicated dry-age beef chiller.

The halal premium beef range features foie gras, A5 Japan Miyazaki Wagyu, Angus Pure, F1 Wagyu MB9 Japanese cuts, and FZ Tomahawk Wagyu MB9, each prepared by the champion of the Ultimate Butchers Challenge organized by Meat & Livestock Australia.

28 days dry-aged ribeye.

A range of choice cuts from all over the world.

From the sea

There’s plenty of fish (and other seafood) at the fresh seafood counter where seafood enthusiasts will find a lively display of shellfish, crustaceans, and seawater and freshwater fish.

Premium live seafood like giant groupers, Korean turbot, tiger prawns, mantis prawns, Sri Lankan mud crabs, and Alaskan king crabs can be pre-ordered, ensuring guests receive the freshest selection.

There are plenty of fish in the sea, that are now here at Jaya Grocer Signature.

It’s not all about fish here. There are also all sorts of shellfish to choose from.

If you’re lucky, you might walk in on special promotions such as this one for Boston Lobsters.

From the oven

The warm aroma of freshly baked goods draws customers to the artisanal bakery by The Baker’s Son. Signature creations like the Blueberry Ribbon, Mini Beef Wellington, danishes, bagels, and stone-baked loaves are served over the counter, baked fresh and ready to enjoy.

The unmistakable aroma of freshly-baked pastries wafted through the air.

The Baker’s Son offers both sweet or savoury treats for shoppers at Jaya Grocer Signature.

The breakfast promo set pairs these pastries perfectly with coffee or tea from laüt restaurant. Plus, with every purchase of The Baker’s Son items, shoppers can enjoy a coffee at laüt restaurant for just RM5.

A taste of the sea at laüt

What makes this outlet truly unique is laüt, Jaya Grocer’s new seafood restaurant, located right inside the store. Open daily from 8:30AM to 10:00PM, laüt offers a relaxing space to dine, unwind, or even host private events and workshops.

One standout dish that Malaysians will love? The Village Park Sambal Shrimp Bao — a creative fusion featuring sambal from Village Park Nasi Lemak, one of Grab’s Signature partners. It’s spicy, savoury, and unapologetically local — the perfect nod to Malaysian flavours.

Smart, seamless, and so convenient

Beyond the food, Jaya Grocer is making shopping smoother than ever. Smart trolleys, real-time digital pricing through Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), and online shopping via GrabMart mean you can choose how you shop — whether it’s a tech-enabled in-store experience or having your groceries delivered straight to your doorstep.

Jaya Grocers’ Smart Trolleys lets you scan items while you shop, make returns easier, and even has a map to direct you to specific items in the store (even for specific brands!).

According to Daniel Teng, CEO of Jaya Grocer, the new Signature Outlet is about elevating everyday shopping:

“Every aisle is carefully curated for a modern approach to living well. It’s a convenient grocery experience designed for a community that values quality and convenience.”

A lifestyle destination

The launch was officiated by Adelene Foo, Chairperson of Jaya Grocer, Daniel Teng, Chief Executive Officer of Jaya Grocer, and Joseph Teoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Jaya Grocer, alongside Y.A.M Tengku Datuk Seri Ahmad Shah Alhaj and Dato’ Seri Azmir Merican from Sime Darby Property — a reflection of their shared goal to create integrated, lifestyle-driven spaces like KLGCC Mall.

From left: Adelene Foo, Daniel Teng, Y.A.M. Tengku Datuk Seri Ahmad Shah Alhaj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj, Dato’ Seri Azmir Merican, Joseph Teoh.

For those who see grocery runs as part of their lifestyle — not just a necessity — Jaya Grocer’s new Signature Outlet blends the best of global variety, local flavours, and modern convenience. Whether you’re stocking up for the week, grabbing lunch, or just exploring new ingredients, this could easily become your new favourite place to shop, eat, and chill.

