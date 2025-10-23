Would You Dare Smell Like Durians? A Perfume Reviewer Tries Oudian In Bold Experiment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The King of Fruits, the durian, is a divisive fruit. Some people love it while others are repelled by its strong smell. It’s certainly an acquired taste and one that doesn’t always translate well into synthetic forms like food flavouring or scent.

Still, that didn’t stop fragrance fairy godmother Olivia Olfactory from trying Oudian by Pernoire, a daring blend whose very name combines “oud” and “durian.”

Oudian is described as an Oriental woody scent for both genders featuring durian, tropical fruits, saffron, and sichuan pepper as the top notes. The middle notes are frankincense and labdanum, while the base notes are oud, leather, and vetiver.

Olivia admitted that she was nervous about the perfume scent. For her, oud can sometimes smell gorgeous or like ‘’cow shit’’. She humorously shared one time she thought there was a gas leak and called the fire department only to find out it was her neighbour enjoying a durian on the balcony.

Olivia prepped herself by ‘’getting her palate ready’’ with some oud and freeze dried durian snack. After eating a piece of freeze dried durian, she shared it tasted like banana and mushrooms; adding that the flavour is peculiar and not bad.

But, what about her thoughts on the perfume? She was surprised to find that Oudian has a fruity quality that reminded her of apricots. She also liked the oud’s smoky and leathery smell.

She described the scent as an apricot seed with a bit of flesh on it that’s set on fire and put out in Sprite.

In the comments, people loved the way she described the scent and was surprised there was such a unique perfume scent. Some were intrigued and wanted to sniff the perfume for themselves.

