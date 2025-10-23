So You’ve Heard Good Things About Casio’s First Automatic Mechanical Motorsports Watch. Is It Worth The Hype?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a world obsessed with “smart” everything — phones, cars, even watches — Casio just did something nobody really saw coming.

Now, for a brand known for digital toughness, with watches that have been to outer space and the bottom of the ocean. Casio has switched gears, quite literally, with the new EDIFICE EFK-100 — its very first fully mechanical lineup.

Why Go Mechanical?

If we had to guess, Casio isn’t going mechanical just for show. The EFK-100 carries motorsport DNA through and through, from the materials to the design language.

It’s the kind of watch that feels at home on the wrist of someone who loves the roar of an engine but also appreciates the quiet rhythm of things that tick.

And here’s the thing about mechanical watches. They’re not perfect…

They don’t keep time as precisely as quartz watches. They’ll stop ticking if you don’t wear or wind them up. And they take a little more care. But that’s also the charm!

A mechanical watch feels alive in a way no digital gadget can. There’s a pulse to it, a sense that it’s syncing with you. And it turns timekeeping into a small ritual. Something you notice. Something you look after.

And that’s exactly why the EFK-100 hits different. It’s not just another doodad on your wrist. It’s something you interact with. Something that grows on you the more attention you give it.

The Fit

At first glance, the EFK-100 looks clean and compact. The 39 mm stainless steel case has a timeless silhouette, and the silver finish sits perfectly between sharp and understated.

On the wrist, at 148 grams, it’s light enough to wear all day but still has enough heft to feel solid. So think tailored suit, not gym gear, because you probably won’t wear it for a run. But for the office, a night out, or a weekend drive, it feels right for the occasion.

The dial plays with the light in subtle ways, and when the sun hits it right, it really pops. Personally, we’d go with the green model as it glows like bright jade under sunlight.

Globally, there are five colourways. And Malaysia gets four: one that’s silky white, one that’s near-black grey, one that’s deep blue, and the green one, of course.

But, no matter which one you pick, the watch feels right on the wrist, and it isn’t the kind of watch you’d forget you’re wearing. It’s one you notice. And trust us, others will notice too.

Built With Motorsport DNA

The motorsport vibe really shows in the details. Casio went with forged carbon for the dial, which is the same high-strength material used in sports cars. Mixed with resin, it creates random, one-of-a-kind surface patterns, so no two dials look the same.

Up front, you’ve got a sapphire crystal for scratch resistance, a clean three-hand analogue layout, and 100 m of water resistance. Realistically though, this isn’t the watch you’ll likely take for a swim.

Its watch face and date window also appear to take their cue from high-end car gauges and odometers, making it instantly appealing to petrolheads.

Flip it over and you’ll see the movement through a see-through case back, styled with subtle nods to car engines and suspension systems.

Look closer and you’ll spot a cool touch with “Malaysia” stamped on the back of the movement, marking where the watch’s inner workings were built. It’s definitely something collectors here will truly appreciate.

Inside, there’s an automatic movement with manual winding. And when fully wound, it gives you about 40 hours of power reserve before it needs your wrist’s motion — or a quick twist of the crown — to keep going. The stainless steel bracelet also closes with a one-touch clasp that snaps shut.

The EFK-100 definitely nails the EDIFICE “Speed & Intelligence” vibe by blending sharp design with Casio’s technical chops, and it’s got plenty of character to spare.

Who It’s For

Well, car guys will spot the design cues right away, and collectors will, of course, be intrigued because it’s Casio’s first mechanical EDIFICE. And if you just want something more personal in a world of always-on tech, this ticks that box perfectly.

For anyone who loves machines that move and breathe, the EFK-100 feels right at home on the wrist, and at RM1,349, it’s also an easy entry into mechanical watches without drifting into luxury price territory.

The EDIFICE EFK-100 lineup is available now at participating stores across Malaysia. Click HERE to find one near you.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.