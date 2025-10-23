Lights, Music, Action! Fill Your October Weekend With Crafty Fun, Wicked Tunes, & More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.



Ready for a weekend full of surprises? Expect a mix of artsy workshops, a spooky music show, and lively markets to soothe your retail therapy itch. You can even switch things up with a game of pickleball but not your usual court kind!

Beehive Circle | 24 Oct | The School, Jaya One | 6pm-8pm | RM60/pax

Beehive Circle provides a space for people from different backgrounds to mingle, network, and make new friends. The RM60 fee includes a free drink and a set of We Rather Bee card game. However, you get 20% off the total fee if you bring a friend along. To book your spot, scan the QR code in the post above.

Dendang Desa | 24-26 Oct | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Dendang Desa market is going back to the kampung roots. There’ll be live performances, song challenges, singing competitions, a teh tarik show, and even traditional games to play.

GrimRoom | 25 Oct | Jam PJ | 11am onwards | Ticketed event

GrimRoom is a one-day only ‘’ghostly’’ music event at Jam PJ featuring performers like Margasatwa, Golden Mammoth Band, FUAD, and Spooky Wet Dreams. If you’re there early, the event starts with a Spooky Market at 11am and don’t forget to check out the Haunted Tunnel for a memorable experience. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their spookiest outfit. If you’re interested to attend the concert, get your tickets from Ticket Melon here.

Little Boo Adventure | 25-26 Oct | Sunway Pyramid | 10am onwards | Free public event

Sunway Pyramid offers some wonderful treats for guests with activities like treat-or-treating at participating outlets to unlock exciting rewards like Sunway Lagoon Night Park tickets, enamel pins, and goodie bags. There are also workshops like candy bucket decorating, DIY candy bag, and DIY Halloween glasses.

Sunny Side Up Market | 25-26 Oct | Slate, The Row KL | 12pm-7pm | Free public event

The Sunny Side Up Market: Halloween Edition is back at the Row KL with over 30 handpicked local brands. Some items you can find include artisanal fashion, creative crafts, delicious treats, and unique lifestyle finds. It’s a perfect weekend outing for families, friends, and even furkids. Yeap, it’s pet-friendly!

RIUH X ASEAN 2025 | Until 26 Oct | Various spots | Free public event

RIUH X ASEAN 2025 has various fun and interesting activities in store this weekend. The schedule this week includes a marketplace, workshops, and stage shows to help nurture and explore creativity.

Lit Connect | 25-26 Oct | GMBB | 4pm-6pm, 1pm-3pm | Free public event

Lit Connect is an interactive workshop where you don’t need to be a writer to create. In this workshop, you’ll learn how to craft your own short story on a classic typewriter to fully channel the storyteller in you. To reserve your spot, head over to CloudJoi here.

HyperReal | Until 30 Nov 2025 | REXKL | 6pm-10pm | Free public event

HyperReal is a TouchDesigner digital art exhibition featuring the works of artists like Fakhthat, Cerikapak, Noemosyen, Maxjala, and Tan Ji Kean. The exhibition explores how humans and machines create together, treating code as a living medium for emotion, movement, and interaction.

Pickleball under the Stars | Daily | Pickle Fun Park, Kepong | Ticketed event

Elevate your pickleball game by playing at Pickle Fun Park’s brand new Glow Courts. The air-conditioned rubber court, balls, and paddles are lit up with glow-in-the-dark paint, transforming the exciting game into neon fun. To book the court, drop Pickle Fun Park a WhatsApp message or head to the links listed in the post above.

