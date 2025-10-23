Kicking It Old School: When Sneaker Giants Meet The Beautiful Game

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s something wonderfully audacious about a company best known for making shoes that feel like walking on marshmallows deciding to tackle football.

Yet here we are, watching Skechers—yes, that Skechers—make a serious play for the pitch with their new CTRL^ Pack, launched recently at a friendly match in Kuala Lumpur that had all the charm of a neighbourhood pickup game elevated to corporate theatre.

The scene at Lalaport DO Arena was quintessentially Malaysian: Super League players Indra Putra, Sharul Nazeem, Aliff Haiqal Lau, and Kevin Deeromram lacing up alongside media folks who probably hadn’t touched a football since secondary school.

It’s the kind of democratic approach to sport that feels refreshingly honest—no manufactured drama, just people playing football in new boots.

The Art of the Selective Launch

What’s particularly interesting is Skechers’ methodical approach to market entry.

Rather than flooding every sports store, they’ve partnered exclusively with Football Republic, the boutique chain that’s become something of a pilgrimage site for serious football enthusiasts across Peninsular Malaysia.

Six locations, from Pavilion Elite to Alor Setar, each one a carefully curated temple to the beautiful game.

The pricing structure tells its own story of inclusivity.

At the top, the Elite line clocks in at RM1,199—serious money for serious players, complete with something called HYPER BURST PRO cushioning and carbon-infused plates that sound like they belong in a Formula One car.

The Academy range at RM499 targets the ambitious weekend warrior, while the Club line at RM339 speaks to those who want to enjoy their after-work kickabout without breaking the bank.

Building Tomorrow’s Players Today

Perhaps most tellingly, the Kids range starts at RM259, suggesting Skechers understands that football loyalty begins young and that comfort might matter as much as performance when you’re eight years old and learning to love the game.

The technology reads like poetry written by engineers: Performance FitKnit uppers, Precise Strike Control moulding, Lock Fit silicone grip—innovation that makes you wonder if we’ve been overthinking football boots all along.

Stephanie Chang, Skechers Malaysia’s Senior General Manager, framed it perfectly.

Football is more than just a sport—it’s a universal language that unites people everywhere”—corporate speak that also happens to be true.

In a world where football boots can cost more than some people’s monthly salary, it’s refreshing to see a brand built on comfort aiming to make the beautiful game more accessible.

The real test won’t be in press releases or launch events, but on muddy pitches across Malaysia where weekend warriors discover whether Skechers can translate their comfort technology into football magic.

If nothing else, they’ve reminded us that innovation often comes from unexpected places—sometimes from the company that made walking feel like floating.

