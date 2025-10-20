The French Are Coming For Your Ears

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a city where the loudest sound is usually traffic, a small gathering at Blossom A Glassmansion in Kuala Lumpur recently promised something different: perfect sound.

Devialet, the French audio company that’s been making speakers look like alien eggs since 2007, brought their latest creation to Kuala Lumpur—the Phantom Ultimate.

This speaker costs more than most people’s cars and claims to reproduce sound “as pure emotion.”

The invitation-only event felt appropriately exclusive for a product priced between RM8,090 and RM20,990.

Minimalist Mastery: The Devialet Phantom Ultimate in pristine white finish demonstrates the brand’s commitment to sculptural design philosophy. The seamless integration of the central driver within the elliptical form factor showcases French industrial design at its finest, where acoustic engineering meets contemporary aesthetics in a speaker that functions as both audio equipment and a modern art piece. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Gospel According to Devialet: Why Your Speakers Are Lying

Jean-Loup Afresne, Devialet’s Chief Product and Technical Officer, flew in from Paris to explain why anyone should spend that much on a speaker. His pitch was simple: most audio equipment lies to you. This one doesn’t.

The Phantom Ultimate is the latest evolution of Devialet’s signature speaker, first launched in 2015 after three years of development and 88 patents.

A decade later, they’ve refined it further, adding new finishes called Deep Forest and Light Pearl—names that sound like paint colours from an expensive home renovation show.

There’s also the Opéra de Paris edition, hand-gilded with 22-carat gold by the same artisans who restore historic French landmarks, because apparently regular luxury wasn’t luxurious enough.

Parisian Elegance: The limited edition Devialet Phantom I 108 dB in Opera de Paris livery showcases the brand’s collaboration with the prestigious French opera house. The burgundy fabric finish and gold accents reflect the opulent aesthetic of the Opéra National de Paris. With only 150 units produced, as indicated by the numbered badge, this is a coveted collector’s piece for audiophiles and opera enthusiasts alike. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Beyond the Hype: Decoding Devialet’s Revolutionary Audio Arsenal

What makes this speaker different from the dozens of others claiming audio supremacy?

Devialet’s engineers have developed proprietary technologies with names that sound like military equipment: ADH (Analogue Digital Hybrid), SAM (Speaker Active Matching), and HBI (Heart Bass Implosion).

The last one promises bass frequencies you can feel “inside,” which either sounds thrilling or concerning, depending on your relationship with loud noises.

The company claims their speaker can reproduce frequencies from 14 Hz to 35 kHz—a range that extends well beyond human hearing into territory usually reserved for dolphins and teenagers.

It’s powered by 1,100 watts in the larger model, providing enough electricity to run a small refrigerator.

All contained in a sleek, elongated form that looks like it belongs on a spaceship rather than a living room shelf.

Behind the Sound: Attendees at Devialet’s exclusive showcase at Blossom A Glassmansion examine the intricate internal components of the Phantom Ultimate speaker. The exposed circuitry reveals the complex engineering behind the French company’s proprietary audio technologies, offering guests a rare glimpse into the sophisticated hardware that powers the RM17,990 flagship speaker. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Sound of Ambition: From Paris to Pavilion

Martin Ku, Devialet’s Regional Director for Asia-Pacific, emphasised the brand’s mission to make “French excellence resonate around the world.”

It’s an ambitious goal for a company that’s essentially asking people to trust that their ears have been wrong all along.

The Phantom Ultimate comes with an app that offers different listening modes—Music, Podcast, and Cinema—as if sound itself needed an instruction manual.

The Devialet Phantom doesn’t just play music—it commands attention through its sculptural presence. The black finish variant showcased here demonstrates how premium audio equipment can transcend its functional purpose to become a design statement. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

For those willing to make the investment, the speakers are available now at Devialet’s store in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur or online.

Whether they deliver on their promise of “pure emotion” remains to be heard, but at these prices, they’d better deliver something extraordinary.

After all, in a world full of noise, perfect silence—or perfect sound—might just be worth paying for.

