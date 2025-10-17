[Photos] Malaysia’s Craft Beer Finally Gets Its Due

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s something satisfying about watching the underdog win, especially when that underdog is brewing beer in a country better known for its street food than its suds.

PaperKite, Malaysia’s spirited craft brewery, just pulled off what most people thought impossible: winning international beer awards three years running while staying stubbornly, proudly Malaysian.

Last week, the brewery threw itself a party at the top of Merdeka 118—Asia’s tallest tower, because why not go big when you’re celebrating—to announce a partnership with Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur.

The collaboration makes sense: both brands are betting that Malaysians are ready for homegrown luxury.

“We’re not trying to be German or Belgian,” says Alvin Lim, PaperKite’s founder, cutting straight to the point that separates his brewery from the countless craft operations copying European styles.

We’re Malaysian, and our beer tastes like it.

PaperKite’s signature craft beers showcase the Malaysian brewery’s diverse range, from their core lineup of Pale Ale, IPA, Copper Ale, and Oatmeal Stout to specialty brews like Hoppy Lager and Witbier. The brewery also creates seasonal and experimental beers that incorporate local Malaysian ingredients, demonstrating their commitment to both quality craftsmanship and regional identity. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

PaperKite Craft Beer proudly displays its historic achievement as Malaysia’s first gold award-winning craft beer, with multiple World Beer Awards accolades prominently featured alongside a perfectly poured pint. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Lim (standing) addresses an engaged audience at Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur during the celebration of PaperKite’s partnership with the luxury hotel. The brewery founder, whose commitment to creating distinctly Malaysian craft beer has earned international recognition for three consecutive years, shares insights about redefining “Made in Malaysia” as synonymous with premium quality rather than just affordability, marking a pivotal moment in elevating local craft beer to world-class hospitality standards. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Redefining ‘Made in Malaysia’

That approach has worked.

Since launching in 2022, PaperKite became the first Malaysian craft brewery to medal at the World Beer Awards—not once, but three consecutive years.

Their six beers, from Indian Pale Ale (IPA) to Witbier, are brewed entirely by Malaysian hands using Malaysian sensibilities, whatever that means when it comes to fermented grain.

The Park Hyatt partnership isn’t just about putting local beer in a fancy hotel bar.

It’s about proving that “Made in Malaysia” can mean premium, not just affordable.

Herman Kemp, the hotel’s general manager, gets it.

We’re not doing this as a charity for local businesses. This is world-class beer that happens to be brewed down the road.

Lim (centre), PaperKite founder, and Kemp (right), Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur General Manager, toast their partnership with PaperKite craft beers at the celebration event, joined by Lee Wei Lung, beverage manager at Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur. The collaboration marks a milestone in elevating Malaysian-made craft beer to premium hotel standards. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The PaperKite logo is artistically reflected on the glass walls of Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, creating a striking visual overlay against the stunning cityscape that includes the iconic KLCC towers and Kuala Lumpur’s impressive skyline. This symbolic image represents the brewery’s elevated presence in Malaysia’s premium hospitality scene through its partnership with the luxury hotel. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Friends raise their glasses in a celebratory toast with PaperKite Craft Beer at Park Hyatt, capturing the essence of shared moments and community that defines the brewery experience. PaperKite’s role as a social hub where quality brewing meets genuine hospitality creates memorable experiences that bring people together over exceptional craft beer. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From Lager to Luxury

The celebration featured beer and chocolate pairings—because apparently that’s a thing now—where guests discovered how PaperKite’s Oatmeal Stout pairs with artisanal cacao.

It’s the kind of sophisticated drinking experience that would have seemed impossible in Malaysia’s beer scene just a few years ago.

What makes PaperKite’s success particularly sweet is the context.

Malaysia’s alcohol industry operates under strict regulations, and mass-market lagers have long dominated local beer.

PaperKite’s premium beer and chocolate pairing experience showcases three distinct craft beers alongside artisanal chocolate squares, presented on an elegant tasting mat. The sophisticated setup, complete with ambient lighting from sleek table lamps, demonstrates the brewery’s commitment to elevating the craft beer experience through thoughtful flavour combinations and refined presentation. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

PaperKite’s innovative beer and chocolate pairing menu cards showcase their signature combinations, including the Copper Ale paired with Malaysian Kelantan 70% cacao and the Pale/Li Chu with Vietnamese chocolate. The detailed tasting notes highlight how the brewery’s craft beers complement single-origin chocolates from across Southeast Asia. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A guest savours artisanal chocolate during PaperKite’s beer and chocolate pairing experience, captured in an intimate moment of culinary appreciation. This underlines the sensory journey that makes these curated pairings a memorable part of PaperKite’s premium offerings. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Writing Their Own Recipe

For a craft brewery to not just survive but thrive—and win international recognition—suggests something is shifting in Malaysian drinking culture.

More Malaysians want better beer, Lim explains, with the confidence of someone whose product speaks for itself.

We’re just giving them what they didn’t know they were missing.

The brewery’s tagline—”brewed only for thirsty Malaysians who simply want better beer”—might sound like marketing speak, but it captures something real about local pride meeting global standards.

In a world where craft beer often means copying someone else’s tradition, PaperKite is writing its own.

