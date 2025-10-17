[Photos] Malaysia’s Craft Beer Finally Gets Its Due
Founded in 2022, PaperKite has distinguished itself by creating distinctly Malaysian craft beers rather than copying European styles, using an entirely local team and drawing inspiration from Malaysian culture.
There’s something satisfying about watching the underdog win, especially when that underdog is brewing beer in a country better known for its street food than its suds.
PaperKite, Malaysia’s spirited craft brewery, just pulled off what most people thought impossible: winning international beer awards three years running while staying stubbornly, proudly Malaysian.
Last week, the brewery threw itself a party at the top of Merdeka 118—Asia’s tallest tower, because why not go big when you’re celebrating—to announce a partnership with Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur.
The collaboration makes sense: both brands are betting that Malaysians are ready for homegrown luxury.
“We’re not trying to be German or Belgian,” says Alvin Lim, PaperKite’s founder, cutting straight to the point that separates his brewery from the countless craft operations copying European styles.
We’re Malaysian, and our beer tastes like it.
Redefining ‘Made in Malaysia’
That approach has worked.
Since launching in 2022, PaperKite became the first Malaysian craft brewery to medal at the World Beer Awards—not once, but three consecutive years.
Their six beers, from Indian Pale Ale (IPA) to Witbier, are brewed entirely by Malaysian hands using Malaysian sensibilities, whatever that means when it comes to fermented grain.
The Park Hyatt partnership isn’t just about putting local beer in a fancy hotel bar.
It’s about proving that “Made in Malaysia” can mean premium, not just affordable.
Herman Kemp, the hotel’s general manager, gets it.
We’re not doing this as a charity for local businesses. This is world-class beer that happens to be brewed down the road.
From Lager to Luxury
The celebration featured beer and chocolate pairings—because apparently that’s a thing now—where guests discovered how PaperKite’s Oatmeal Stout pairs with artisanal cacao.
It’s the kind of sophisticated drinking experience that would have seemed impossible in Malaysia’s beer scene just a few years ago.
What makes PaperKite’s success particularly sweet is the context.
Malaysia’s alcohol industry operates under strict regulations, and mass-market lagers have long dominated local beer.
Writing Their Own Recipe
For a craft brewery to not just survive but thrive—and win international recognition—suggests something is shifting in Malaysian drinking culture.
More Malaysians want better beer, Lim explains, with the confidence of someone whose product speaks for itself.
We’re just giving them what they didn’t know they were missing.
The brewery’s tagline—”brewed only for thirsty Malaysians who simply want better beer”—might sound like marketing speak, but it captures something real about local pride meeting global standards.
In a world where craft beer often means copying someone else’s tradition, PaperKite is writing its own.
