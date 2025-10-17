Forget Smart TVs, This New AI TV Is Basically Your New Chillest Housemate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Do you have that one friend who just never listens? The one who still pushes K-drama recs when you’ve already told them you’re not into that? Or the ex who never noticed you changed your hair?

Yeah… let’s just say, not everybody is great at paying attention.

But, what if your TV could actually listen to you — not just to your voice, but to your mood, your space, even your lighting preference?

LG’s 2025 AI TV isn’t just “smart.” With LG Affectionate Intelligence, it’s emotionally intelligent (okay lah, in a tech way). It adapts, adjusts, and evolves to your lifestyle until it feels like the most reliable housemate you’ve ever had.

A TV That Knows When to Chill and When to Thrill

Powered by LG’s exclusive α (Alpha) AI processor, LG AI TV delivers next-level picture and sound performance.

Let’s say you’re winding down after a long day. Lights dim, you curl up on the sofa, and your TV automatically softens the brightness so your eyes don’t scream “help me.” That’s AI Brightness Control working in real time.

Or maybe you’re watching Lord of the Rings (again) and suddenly realise you can see every single detail in Gandalf’s robe. That’s AI Super Upscaling + AI Picture Pro polishing your stream in 4K. Even your Netflix shows will feel like they’ve been remastered just for you.

And because this TV uses AI Perceived Object Enhancer, the action doesn’t just stay on the flat screen — it pops with 3D-like depth, so you’re pulled right into Middle Earth. (Careful ah, later orc also look too real.)

Personalised Like Your Coffee Order

Here’s the fun part: the TV actually learns your preferences. Say you’re a horror junkie, your partner is into rom-coms, and your kid just wants cartoons. Thanks to AI Voice ID, the moment you say “Hi LG,” it knows it’s you — and serves your content, not an endless Baby Shark playlist.

The redesigned AI Magic Remote makes life even easier. Point, click, scroll like a mouse, or just use voice commands. The TV’s basically saying, “Boss, how you want it done?”

LG’s leadership extends beyond hardware. Their TVs have become fan favourites thanks to the ever-evolving webOS platform — a smart TV operating system designed for smooth navigation, a user-friendly interface, and effortless access to popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more.

And with webOS Re:New Program, you get upgrades for 5 years. Which means your TV grows smarter over time, while some gadgets in your house are probably already outdated after one year.

LG Shield is a security and privacy feature built into LG AI TVs. It helps protect user data, app usage, and device settings. With LG Shield, your TV is certified for secure browsing, safe app downloads, and data protection, giving you peace of mind while enjoying smart features.

Sound That Fills The Room

Visuals, check. Now for the sound. The AI Sound Pro feature fine-tunes audio in real time, so explosions feel epic, dialogues are crystal-clear, and the music actually gives you goosebumps.

Plus, AI Acoustic Tuning studies your room’s layout and optimises the audio so every corner sounds balanced. Basically, no more complaining, “Cannot hear lah!”

But why stop at the TV? Pair it with the LG Home Theater Soundbar S95TR, and you unlock the magic of WOW Synergy — where your TV and soundbar become besties.

WOW Orchestra makes your TV and soundbar speakers work together, expanding the soundstage so it feels like you’re in a cinema.



lets you control everything easily from your TV screen, no need to juggle two different remotes. WOWCAST Ready lets you enjoy Dolby Atmos wirelessly, meaning no messy cables ruining your aesthetic.

Add in AI Room Calibration Pro (which literally scans your room and adjusts sound perfectly, no matter where you place the speakers), and your home movie nights instantly level up to IMAX-at-home vibes.

The Helper, Not the Replacement

Now, before you start thinking this AI TV is out to replace your best friend or your partner — chill. This isn’t about swapping humans for machines. It’s about making life easier so you can enjoy time with the people you love.

No more fights over what to watch, no more fiddling with brightness or sound. Just sit back, relax, and let the TV do the heavy lifting while you focus on laughing, crying, or screaming together at the screen.

So yes — this TV does “read the room” better than most people. But more importantly, it sets the stage for better nights in, laughter, tears, jump scares, and “one more episode” binges with your favourite people.

