Celebrating Creativity: Deepavali Fun, Vibrant Performances & More This October Weekend

Get ready for a weekend bursting with creativity and colour! The Festival of Lights is set to dazzle with lively bazaars, art and craft fun, and irresistible bites. Our local talents will be shining too, sharing their performances and creations with the world.

Here are some picks for the weekend:

Social Innovation Living Lab (KIS) 2025 | 16-18 Oct | GMBB | Free public event

At Konvensyen Inovasi Social 2025, participants and guests get to meet great innovators, explore new ideas, and create real impact for the community. Some planned activities include Social Innovation Future Idealand, Social Innovator Exhibition Business Matching Forum, and Buy for Impact Social Innovation. No registration is required. For more information, visit Yayasan Inovasi’s official website here.

Hantu Kopek | 17-18 Oct | RXPKL | 8pm onwards | RM80

Hantu Kopek is a contemporary wayang kulit performance by a multinational all-female troupe to celebrate and transform the Kelantanese art of shadow puppetry. The story draws from ghost folklore across Southeast Asia, centering on female figures who linger between the living and the spectral. The striking shadow visuals with haunting live music and spoken word poetry brings a layered performance covering longing, rage, resilience, and laughter. Get your tickets from CloudJoi here.

India Gate Cook & Taste Experience | 17-19 Oct | Pavilion Bukit Jalil | 2pm-2.30pm | Free public event

India Gate Cook & Taste Experience provides an opportunity to discover the art of Indian cooking. Professional chefs will be demonstrating traditional recipes, share culinary secrets, and unveil cultural stories behind each dish. Participants get to enjoy freshly prepared delicacies after the showcase too. To register your spot, please scan the QR code in the post above.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil is also holding other interesting activities like the Pani Puri Challenge, Sand Art Rangoli workshop, and a henna session.

Pesta Muda Mudi | 17-20 Oct | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pesta Muda Mudi is on point with the Deepavali vibes. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best kurta or saree and join the street party. Of course, retail therapy is part of the plan as well as enjoying the different and tasty Malaysian food. There’ll be performances like the Bhangra dance, angklung performances, joget, and more.

She Blooms Anyway Exhibition | 17 Oct-2 Nov | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Poet and artist Sharifah Nadirah is holding her debut poetry and art exhibition ‘’She Blooms Anyway.’’ The pastel-coloured world brings words and images to bloom like petals in the light, celebrating womenhood, growth, resilience, and finding the sunshine after the rain.

DIY Sand Art Jar | 19 Oct | Fahrenheit88 | 11am-12.30pm, 2pm-3.30pm | Free workshop

Fahrenheit88 is holding a DIY Sand Art Jar workshop at the Atrium (Ground Floor). The workshop lets you explore your creative vision and the art jar can be part of your home decor for Deepavali celebrations.

Deepavali Bazaar | Until 19 Oct | Nu Sentral | 10am-10pm | Free public event

There’s still time to get your Deepavali outfit together at Nu Sentral’s festive bazaar. Here, you can find beautiful clothes, fashion accessories, delicious snacks, and even new shoes!

GSC x BOH’s Teh Masala Latte | 19-21 Oct | Selected Cinemas | Free public event

GSC is collaborating with BOH to present the all-new Teh Masala Latte, a comforting blend inspired by the rich spices of tradition and the warmth of togetherness. Guests can sample the new drink at GSC Mid Valley, IOI Mall Puchong, IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Setia City Mall, and Nu Sentral.

The Homecoming Table with Chef Chris Tang | 23, 24, 25 Oct | Bru & Mase Cafe Bistro | 6.30pm, 7.30pm | RM250++/pax

Chef Chris Tang returns for an intimate Homecoming Table for three nights only. Guests get to enjoy a six-course dinner featuring Malaysian flavours with modern innovation. To reserve your spot, send Bru & Made Cafe Bistro a message on Instagram (@bruandmase) or WhatsApp Tiara at 0179772207.

46th World AI Show | 28-29 Oct | DoubleTree by Hilton | Ticketed event

The World AI Show is more than just a conference. Some planned sessions include Investor Showcases where AI startups can pitch directly to investors, Keynote Discussion & Panels to gain insights from top AI pioneers and policymakers, Executive Roundtables, and Networking Functions to connect with C-level leaders and innovators. Head over to Konfhub here for your tickets/delegate pass.

