Toshiba Celebrates 95th Anniversary With ‘’Art Of Living’’ Experiential Showcase In Bukit Jalil

Toshiba celebrated its 95th Anniversary with a three-day experiential showcase from 10 to 12 October at Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

According to Stevan Yang, Managing Director of Toshiba Sales & Services Sdn Bhd, said the showcase is an appreciation and tribute to their customers who continue to immerse themselves in lifestyle experiences that truly reflects Toshiba’s philosophy.

Visitors will be able to interact with our products, view how design and technology work together and understand the care, precision and artistry behind every Toshiba appliance. We want people to leave inspired, seeing that smart living isn’t just about efficiency, it’s about enjoying a home that is elegant, functional and thoughtfully crafted. From the JAPANDi Series to our TAKUMI Spirit inspired products, every showcase highlights how innovation can seamlessly integrate into modern urban lifestyles, helping consumers live smarter, better, and more beautifully. Steven Yang, Managing Director of Toshiba Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd.

Steven (second right) at the Toshiba’s The Art of Living Immersive Showcase.

The Art of Living experiential showcase at Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

During the showcase, guests get to experience first-hand how Toshiba products elevate everyday living and transform routine tasks into refined, enjoyable experiences.

Guests participated in AI-personalized wellness tea, creative bento-making workshops, flower arrangements and other lifestyle activities which integrate with a wide repertoire of Toshiba family of products comprising refrigerators, dishwashers, rice cookers, microwave ovens, water purifiers and washing machines.

Flower arranging workshop. Flowers were kept fresh in Toshiba fridges.

Personalized wellness tea workshop.

Bento workshop Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Guests get to check out Toshiba’s product lineup.

Extra perks for all

To celebrate its 95th Anniversary, Toshiba is offering a 1-to-1 Exchange Guarantee with one full year of worry-free protection for selected JAPANDi Series and specific products, ensuring peace of mind from day one to day 365.

In pioneering new product concepts and expansion, Toshiba will continue to steer its next level of growth – the most quintessential strategy being the JAPANDi Series which is a harmonious fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian chicness, aesthetics and modern functionality.

The elegance and simplicity resonate with our TAKUMI Spirit, a philosophy we uphold in embodying the mastery and dedication of Japanese craftsmanship. “Takumi” signifies artisan-level care, where every detail is refined to perfection. Toshiba applies the same devotion to its appliances, transforming everyday living into an art form. This commitment reflects our enduring philosophy “Details Matter.” Steven Yang, Managing Director of Toshiba Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd.

For more information, visit Toshiba Lifestyle’s official website here.

