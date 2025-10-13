Skip The Layovers: Malaysia Airlines Flies You Direct To New Zealand In Comfort, Style & Signature Malaysian Hospitality

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve been craving an escape, but still want the convenience and comfort of city life, Auckland, New Zealand is the best of both worlds. Think mountains meeting the sea, vibrant city vibes blending with postcard-perfect nature.

Auckland, the country’s largest city, is affectionately known as the City of Sails and for a good reason. Surrounded by sparkling harbours and rolling green hills, it’s where you’ll find stunning views everywhere from the mighty Mount Eden (Maungawhau) to glistening waterfronts.

Start your trip on a high note!

Kick off your Auckland adventure at the iconic Sky Tower, soaring 328 metres above the city with 360 degree breathtaking views from the top. Spot iconic landmarks from the observation decks or challenge yourself with an adrenaline rush from the SkyJump or SkyWalk.

After soaking in the views, head on over to the Viaduct Harbour, the heart of Auckland’s social scene. Here, you’ll find a good choice of restaurants and bars with some of the best waterfront views.

Or you could make your way to Ponsonby; a foodie’s paradise that has something for everyone. From upscale restaurants and stylish cafés to bustling food courts and laid-back food trucks, this lively neighbourhood serves up flavour in every corner. By day, it’s a shopper’s haven lined with trendy boutiques, and by night, Ponsonby comes alive with a buzzing nightlife scene that keeps the good vibes going.

Keep your foodie adventure going in Auckland’s vibrant inner city, where Britomart, Commercial Bay, Federal Street, and City Works Depot serve up a feast of modern flavours and trendy dining spots. For a more laid-back vibe, head to the scenic Viaduct Harbour or Wynyard Quarter for dinner, drinks, or a relaxed bite by the water.

The Sky Tower towering over the city of Auckland.

Explore the islands beyond

Not far from the Viaduct Harbour, travellers can walk to the Downtown Ferry Terminal to take a ferry to nearby islands like Waiheke Island, Devonport, and Rangitoto Island for an exciting adventure.

Waiheke Island offers a dreamy escape with one of the best wine-tasting and vineyard tours. Travellers can wander the olive groves and also enjoy the sandy beaches dotted with shops and restaurants. The more adventurous groups can go on a zipline excursion here too.

Those who are looking to immerse themselves in nature can head on to Rangitoto Island which is known for its breathtaking hiking trails. The popular Summit Track takes hikers through lava fields and the world’s largest pohutukawa forest, leading to panoramic views at the summit.

Meanwhile, Devonport is a charming seaside suburb with colonial buildings, cozy cafes, and picnic-perfect beaches. Climb the volcanic mountain North Head for sweeping views of the city and harbour. It’s a must-visit; after all, it’s a favourite spot for both photographers and hikers.

Devonport, a foodie and shopper’s paradise.

See Auckland from a different perspective

Just 45 minutes west of Auckland city lies Piha Beach, known for its striking black sand and amazing surf rolls over the Tasman Sea. The popular beach is perfect for thrillseekers and nature lovers; they can abseil down Piha Canyon, get surf lessons, or enjoy a laid-back picnic while listening to the waves crashing against the shore and rugged cliffs.

Meanwhile, the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park at the west of the city invites you to wander through over 250 kilometres of scenic trails taking you past lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls, and breathtaking coastal views. For more outdoor magic, head to the Hunua Ranges to explore Auckland’s largest native forest, or discover the striking landscapes of some of Auckland’s 26 regional parks like Duder, Shakespear, Tapapakanga, and Āwhitu.

Malaysia Airlines’ direct flight to Auckland opens the gateway to all travellers to explore New Zealand with ease. Starting 27 October, Malaysia Airlines will increase its flights from 8 to 10 times weekly to make journeys smoother. With direct flights, you can skip the hassle of juggling multiple connections and enjoy a seamless, stress-free travel experience from takeoff to touchdown.

Not quite ready to head home? Keep the magic going with Malaysia Airlines and explore more of New Zealand’s breathtaking gems. Wander through the enchanting Hobbiton Movie Set in Waikato, marvel at the beauty of Milford Sound in Fiordland, soak in the serenity of Lake Wanaka in Otago, and be awed by the turquoise glow of Lake Tekapo in Canterbury.

Immerse yourself in the world of Hobbiton of Lord of the Rings fame.

Take in the beautiful scenery at Milford Sound.

Thrillseekers should check out Queenstown where they can go on exciting bungee jumps, skydiving, and participate in more water adventures.

Last but not least, travellers can immerse themselves in Māori traditions while exploring other captivating destinations in New Zealand, especially Rotorua.

A paradise for nature lovers, Rotorua is a geothermal wonderland, home to steaming hot pools, geysers, ancient forests, crystal-clear lakes, and meandering rivers.

If you’re on one of the selected flights featuring the all-new A330neo, the journey gets even more luxurious.

Passengers can look forward to enhanced in-flight experiences, including personalised “Chef on Call” dining and the “Best of Asia” menu, making the trip as memorable in the air as it is on the ground.

