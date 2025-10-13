Nescafe Pays Tribute To Malaysians’ Thriving Spirit Through Their Everyday Stories

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the “Ngopi Dulu & Kekal Kental Bersama” (“Have a Coffee First & Move Forward Together”), NESCAFÉ rolls out an aspirational movement to share, celebrate and recognize Malaysians’ everyday stories as a tribute to the resilience and strength that inspire the nation to keep moving forward.

Indeed, every Malaysian has a purpose – whether it’s providing for their family, supporting the community or pursuing a personal dream. One thing that unites us all is the spirit to stay strong, to Kekal Kental and to navigate through life’s daily hustles with tenacity, confidence and determination. To celebrate and inspire, NESCAFÉ pays tribute with the debut of “Kental Bersama” song by Black Hanifah, an anthem that celebrates Malaysians’ unwavering determination, honoring the perseverance, family and community values that bind the nation through adversity.

(L–R) Dr. Madhu, Black Hanifah, Juan Aranols (Chief Executive Officer Nestlé Malaysia), Norkhayati Mohamed Hashini (Business Executive Officer of Ready-to-Drink, Nestlé Malaysia) and Kak Dell coming together to roll out NESCAFÉ’s “Ngopi Dulu Kekal Kental Bersama” aspirational movement, celebrating Malaysians’ resilience and inspiring the nation to move forward. In their hands, they’re holding the newly-launched NESCAFÉ Triple Shot.



(L–R) Kak Dell, Dr Madhu, Black Hanifah, Norkhayati Mohamed Hashini sharing insights into Malaysians’ daily kental stories.

“NESCAFÉ has always been more than just coffee. It has stood alongside Malaysians through both challenges and triumphs. The value embedded in this initiative, our “Ngopi Dulu & Kekal Kental Bersama” acknowledges the unwavering resilience and passion that drive our journey as a nation. We invite everyone to join us in this collective journey of strength, unity and hope as we uplift each other and continue to move forward together,” said Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Malaysia.

Three Malaysians whose life journeys embody the spirit to stay strong, or “kekal kental”are featured in this intiative. Dr. Madhu, the beloved figure who epitomises compassion and care, also known as “Dr. Teddy Bear”, has dedicated his evenings to providing healthcare to the homeless in Kuala Lumpur. Kak Dell, a Grab driver and tuition teacher, continues to pursue her dream of becoming a writer, showing that ambition never rests. Black Hanifah, who headlined the anthem, draws from his humble beginnings and his devotion to family as the source of his music and purpose. Together, they were featured alongside Black Hanifah in the “Kental Bersama” music video, reflecting the different purposes that drive Malaysians, bound by the same unbreakable spirit of resilience.

Black Hanifah performing to a lively audience during the “Konsert Kental” celebrations, accompanied by musicians at Bukit Bintang.

A vibrant night showcasing the dynamic NESCAFÉ “Ngopi Dulu & Kekal Kental Bersama” movement – lighting up multiple digital billboards and captivating the crowds within the bustling Bukit Bintang vicinity.

“The song “Kental Bersama” was composed with all Malaysians in mind,” said Black Hanifah. “Its lyrics capture the hustle and hopes we all share whether striving for our families, working for our communities or chasing our own dreams. I am honoured to be part of a movement that uses music to unite everyone, reminding us that we are stronger when we stay kental together. This is a proof that music and NESCAFÉ can bring people together in a meaningful way.”

“Through “Ngopi Dulu & Kekal Kental Bersama”, NESCAFÉ will continue to celebrate Malaysians’ unwavering spirit to stay strong and keep moving forward every day. Being part of Malaysians’ life journey for a brand like NESCAFÉ also means evolving its offerings to meet their demands. Hence, we are proud to introduce NESCAFÉ Triple Shot – our boldest coffee innovation yet, crafted to deliver a strong coffee flavor and boost. We have also seen an increase in the demand for stimulating coffee, reflecting Malaysians’ growing preference for robust brews. This launch reflects our commitment to stand alongside Malaysians in their journey, offering more than just coffee but a source of strength and togetherness,” said Norkhayati Mohamed Hashini, Business Executive Officer of Ready-to-Drink Nestlé Malaysia.

