iCaur Malaysia Opens Flagship Dealership In Damansara

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

iCAUR Malaysia today announced the grand opening of iCAUR Damansara, the marque’s flagship dealership in Malaysia. Owned and operated by Carramax Luxe Sdn. Bhd., iCAUR Damansara underscores the brand’s commitment to delivering an exciting, customer-centric EV ownership experience.

Officiating the dealership launch, Executive Vice President of Chery Corporate, Men Lin Bo, said, “Standing tall and bold in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, iCAUR Damansara is the latest milestone in the iCAUR Malaysia growing network, which now includes seven dealerships across Malaysia, with more locations planned in Q4 2025.”

Carramax Luxe Sdn. Bhd. Director, Ricky Chia, added, “As the flagship outlet, iCAUR Damansara sets the benchmark for iCAUR Malaysia’s service network. From fun customer spaces to a fully equipped body and paint shop, and foremost technical expertise, we are committed to delivering exceptional service to Malaysian customers.”

iCAUR Damansara. Image: iCAUR Malaysia

Customer lounge. Image: iCAUR Malaysia

Image: iCAUR Malaysia

Image: iCAUR Malaysia

Covering approximately 40,000 square feet, iCAUR Damansara combines excellent connectivity to Greater Kuala Lumpur, exceptional customer experience, convenience, and comprehensive care for all iCAUR owners and their prized vehicles.

The flagship facility features a spacious showroom with display space for up to eight vehicles, a dedicated delivery bay, and five EV charging bays reserved for customers.

The customer lounge provides a fun and relaxing environment with two Nintendo consoles, complimentary Wi-Fi, coffee, soft drinks, and light snacks, making every visit a comfortable and engaging experience.

Customer lounge. Image: iCAUR Malaysia

iCAUR Damansara’s after-sales centre is supported by eight fully equipped service bays and a complete Body and Paint (B&P) section, featuring aluminium body repair equipment and comprehensive tooling. The facility also provides accessories installation, vehicle wrapping, and Paint Protection Film (PPF) services, ensuring a complete care solution for every customer.

With a dedicated team of 12 sales consultants, 11 service technicians, and 10 Body and Paint specialists, the centre is capable of servicing up to 520 vehicles per month, reflecting iCAUR Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Image: iCAUR Malaysia

Image: iCAUR Malaysia

Image: iCAUR Malaysia

iCAUR Malaysia remains on track to have nine full-fledged dealerships and 18 sales points targeted by the end of 2025, offering customers robust nationwide network accessibility and confidence in their EV ownership journey.

iCAUR Damansara is strategically located at Lot 2814, Jalan Damansara, Kampung Sungai Penchala, 60000 Kuala Lumpur. The showroom operates from 9.00 AM to 6.00 PM (Monday–Saturday) and 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM (Sundays and Public Holidays). Meanwhile, the service centre is open from 8.15 AM to 5.15 PM, Monday–Saturday and closed on Sundays and Public Holidays.

For more information, visit iCAUR’s official website here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.