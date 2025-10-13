Ebene Inspires Malaysians To Stay Active And Pain-Free At The 2025 Ebene Walkathon

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ebene, the trusted brand in pain relief and joint care, successfully brought together hundreds of Malaysians at the Ebene Walkathon 2025, held at Taman Tasik Permaisuri. The event celebrated the brand’s mission to help people “Move Freely, Live Fully”, inspiring participants to embrace a healthy, active lifestyle with stronger, happier joints.

The Walkathon is part of Ebene’s annual “Move with Ebene” campaign — an initiative that encourages Malaysians of all ages to take simple, enjoyable steps toward better joint health.

This year’s event also highlights Ebene’s clinically proven “1-Hour to Reduce Knee Pain” claim, reinforcing its commitment to providing effective, science-backed pain relief solutions through Japanese Bio-Ray Technology.

Image: Ebene

Image: Ebene

Image: Ebene

“We’re incredibly proud to see such an enthusiastic turnout. The Ebene Walkathon is more than just an event — it’s a movement that reminds everyone to take charge of their mobility and well-being,” said Jay Aquino, COO of Wipro Consumer Care (LDW). “Every step taken today represents our shared belief that with proper care and the right products, everyone can continue doing what they love — pain-free.”

The event featured:

3km Fun Walk for families and health enthusiasts

Free chiropractor consultations and advice

Product experience booths showcasing Ebene’s innovative pain relief range —

including Knee Guards, Socks and other range Exciting lucky draws, giveaways, and wellness activities

Partner booths from trusted health brands offering samples and joint-care tips

Participants also received exclusive goodie bags and limited-edition Ebene medals, symbolizing the brand’s Bio-Ray Technology that promotes blood and oxygen circulation and joint relief.

“It was heartwarming to see families walking together, from young children to grandparents. Ebene’s goal is to support every generation in staying active, mobile, and pain-free,” added Jay.

The Ebene Walkathon continues to grow year after year as a signature brand event — combining health awareness, community connection, and product education in a fun and interactive way.

Image: Ebene

Image: Ebene

