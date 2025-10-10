The Stout That Dares To Be Different

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a country where the kopitiam reigns supreme and conversations flow as freely as the teh tarik, Connor’s has decided to shake things up.

Their latest offering—Connor’s Stout Porter Xtra Malt—arrives in a hefty 640ml bottle, promising to be the kind of drink that brings people together rather than knocks them flat.

The math is simple: four premium malts plus extra malt equals more flavour.

At 5% ABV, it’s strong enough to matter but smooth enough that you won’t spend the evening nursing a single glass.

This is stout for the social drinker, the kind of beer that understands Malaysian dining culture runs on sharing and good company.

The Connor’s Stout Porter Xtra Malt bottles showcase their distinctive branding with the iconic Union Jack and bold “XTRA MALT” labelling, positioned alongside the classic Connor’s Stout Porter glass. The sleek black bottles, featuring red circular labels, represent the brand’s evolution—maintaining its British heritage while boldly stepping into new territory with the four-malt formula and larger 640ml format, designed to enhance Malaysian social drinking experiences. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Launch That Gets It Right

The brand chose 7Ate9 Café in Cheras for its launch—a dining setting that resonates with anyone who has ever lingered over late-night conversations with friends.

Live music, giveaways, and carefully curated food pairings turned what could have been another corporate product launch into something that felt authentically Malaysian.

Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, frames this as Connor’s first-ever quart bottle—a direct response to consumer demand for something richer yet more shareable.

With its extra malty punch, roasted coffee aroma and caramel finish, it delivers rich flavour while remaining easy to enjoy. This is how Connor’s continues to innovate, courageously pushing boundaries and delivering a premium stout experience that matters to today’s drinkers.

Samantha Chong, the cafe owner, said what excites her most is seeing how Connor’s Stout Porter Xtra Malt has quickly caught on with their guests.

The roasted coffee aroma and caramel finish deliver complexity without the heaviness that can make a stout feel like work rather than a pleasure.

They are pleasantly surprised with how smooth and easy to enjoy it is. Paired with smoky grilled meats or spicy dishes, she notes, it fits naturally into the Malaysian way of dining.

The bustling night scene at 7Ate9 Café comes alive with warm string lights creating an inviting atmosphere above the crowded outdoor seating area. Patrons fill every available table and chair, enjoying their evening meals and Connor’s Stout Porter. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Promoters at 7Ate9 Café in Cheras raise their Connor’s Stout Porter Xtra Malt bottles in celebration during the product launch event. Their synchronised toast captures the community spirit and authentic Malaysian dining atmosphere that made this more than just another corporate unveiling. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Strategy Behind the Smoothness

This isn’t about converting the masses to a stout form of evangelism.

It’s about meeting people where they are: in coffeeshops and food courts, around tables where the conversation matters as much as what’s in the glass.

The real test isn’t in the tasting notes or marketing speak—it’s in those coffee shops and food courts where people are already choosing to drink it, where Connor’s Stout Porter Xtra Malt is earning its place one conversation at a time.

Long-time stout drinkers get their familiar richness; newcomers discover that stout doesn’t have to be intimidating.

In a market where beer often plays second fiddle to more traditional beverages, Connor’s Stout Porter Xtra Malt positions itself as the drink that bridges worlds—serious enough for the connoisseur, approachable enough for the curious.

Sometimes, the best innovations are those that don’t try to reinvent everything at once.

They take something good and make it a little better, a little more shareable, a little more suited to the way people actually live and drink together.

Two friends enjoy an evening out with Connor’s Stout Porter, raising their glasses in a cheerful toast while savouring their meal, creating the perfect setting for a memorable night out at 7Ate9 Café. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A beer enthusiast beams with joy as he proudly displays his bottle of Connor’s Extra Malt at a lively outdoor gathering, his infectious smile capturing the celebratory. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Family members gather around a special birthday celebration, with the guest of honour holding an adorable Pomeranian while surrounded by Connor’s beer bottles and festive decorations. The intimate moment showcases generations coming together to mark this milestone occasion with warmth and joy. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

