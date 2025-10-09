[Photos] The American Craft Beer Revolution Comes To Malaysia
The “Backyard BBQ” brought 15 American breweries to Malaysian soil for the first time, featuring everything from Bootstrap Brewing’s “Boat Snack” hazy IPA to Embolden’s groundbreaking “Midnight in Tokyo” matcha hazy IPA.
Recently, in a parking lot in Kuala Lumpur’s Plaza Batai, something remarkable happened.
For one afternoon and evening, Malaysian beer lovers got to taste what they’d been missing—15 different American craft breweries served up their finest, many of which had never crossed Malaysian borders before.
Kura’s Krafts, a local outfit with a knack for finding the good stuff, teamed up with the American Brewers Association to pull off what they called “Kura’s Backyard BBQ.”
The name undersold it.
This wasn’t just another beer festival; it was a cultural exchange disguised as a Saturday afternoon party.
Malaysian Debut Exclusive: The Craft Beer Lineup You Couldn’t Get Anywhere Else
The lineup read like a craft beer enthusiast’s fever dream – Bootstrap Brewing brought their crushable “Boat Snack” hazy IPA—a vacation in a can, as they put it.
Deschutes Brewery, the Oregon stalwart, poured their Fresh Squeezed IPA alongside their award-winning King Crispy Pilsner.
From San Diego came Coronado Brewing’s Weekend Vibes, a tropical, dank IPA that had won bronze at the Great American Beer Festival.
But the real stars were the oddballs—the beers that showed just how creative American craft brewing has become.
Heavy Riff Brewing’s “Love Gun” vanilla cream ale. Embolden Beer Co’s “Midnight in Tokyo,” billed as the world’s first matcha hazy IPA, a collaboration with a San Diego matcha café that somehow worked.
There was even a “Dawn in Ube” purple hazy IPA that looked like something from a fairy tale.
What made these beers even more special was their exclusivity—every single one was making its Malaysian debut, unavailable in local markets and only accessible to those lucky enough to be at Plaza Batai that day.
Live Music, Learning, and Liquid Adventures: Why This Wasn’t Your Average Beer Event
The crowd that gathered wasn’t your typical beer festival demographic.
Sure, there were the usual craft beer devotees, but also curious locals who’d never heard of a yuzu blonde ale or a hojicha lager.
Families showed up for the hotdogs and stayed for the education.
A three-piece band kept things lively while people worked their way through tasting flights that spanned the country—from Seattle’s Fremont Brewing to Colorado’s Bootstrap.
What made the event work wasn’t just the novelty of the beers, though that helped.
It was the enthusiasm of the organisers, who clearly understood that good beer is about more than just alcohol content and hop profiles.
It’s about stories, craftsmanship, and the simple pleasure of trying something new.
The Night Malaysian Beer Culture Grew Up: From Lagers to Dragonfruit IPAs
The “first-come, first-served” approach added urgency to the proceedings.
By evening, certain offerings had run dry, and the lucky ones who’d arrived early were trading sips with latecomers who’d missed out on the more exotic offerings.
For Malaysia, a country where beer culture has traditionally meant mass-produced lagers, the event represented a moment of coming of age.
Here was proof that local palates were ready for complexity, for beers that tasted like dragonfruit and mango, or coffee and vanilla, or even ceremonial-grade matcha from Kyoto.
The American Brewers Association, for their part, seemed to recognise they’d found an eager new audience.
These weren’t just beer drinkers; they were potential converts to a way of thinking about beer as something worth seeking out, worth talking about, worth celebrating.
As the evening wound down at Plaza Batai and the final pours were served, it was clear that something had shifted. – Malaysian beer culture had just gotten a lot more interesting.
From Pandemic Dreams to Dog-Friendly Brews: The Couple Behind Kura’s Krafts
Behind Kura’s Krafts are May Lim and Josh Ang, a Malaysian couple whose journey into craft beer began during the pandemic when they found themselves with time to dream and plan.
Named after their beloved Shiba Inu, Kura, the business started as pop-up stalls before evolving into their current pet-friendly café in Plaza Batai.
The couple’s vision was simple: create an unpretentious “third place” where people could relax in their pyjamas and slippers, bringing their dogs along if they wanted.
Their overseas travels exposed them to vibrant craft beer scenes that Malaysia was missing, inspiring them to fill that gap.
What began as a desire to spend more time with their dog has become a neighbourhood institution that welcomes both craft beer enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike.
For Lim and Ang, Kura’s Krafts represents more than just a business—it’s their contribution to building the kind of community spaces that make a city feel like home.
