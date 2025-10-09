[Photos] The American Craft Beer Revolution Comes To Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, in a parking lot in Kuala Lumpur’s Plaza Batai, something remarkable happened.

For one afternoon and evening, Malaysian beer lovers got to taste what they’d been missing—15 different American craft breweries served up their finest, many of which had never crossed Malaysian borders before.

Kura’s Krafts, a local outfit with a knack for finding the good stuff, teamed up with the American Brewers Association to pull off what they called “Kura’s Backyard BBQ.”

The name undersold it.

This wasn’t just another beer festival; it was a cultural exchange disguised as a Saturday afternoon party.

Two radiant friends share a joyful moment, each holding their craft beer selections with genuine enthusiasm. Their infectious smiles and relaxed poses perfectly capture the welcoming, inclusive atmosphere that defines Kura’s Krafts events. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

This colourful array perfectly captures what makes Kura’s Krafts special—their commitment to offering not just popular brands, but carefully selected, unique brews that tell stories and push boundaries. The variety shown here, from traditional German-style pilsners to innovative fruit-forward ales and even kombucha, reflects the dedication to educating Malaysian palates about the incredible diversity within craft brewing. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The bustling atmosphere of Kura’s Krafts’ Backyard BBQ event comes alive in this vibrant scene, where craft beer enthusiasts have gathered under the open sky for a weekend of discovery and connection. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Malaysian Debut Exclusive: The Craft Beer Lineup You Couldn’t Get Anywhere Else

The lineup read like a craft beer enthusiast’s fever dream – Bootstrap Brewing brought their crushable “Boat Snack” hazy IPA—a vacation in a can, as they put it.

Deschutes Brewery, the Oregon stalwart, poured their Fresh Squeezed IPA alongside their award-winning King Crispy Pilsner.

From San Diego came Coronado Brewing’s Weekend Vibes, a tropical, dank IPA that had won bronze at the Great American Beer Festival.

But the real stars were the oddballs—the beers that showed just how creative American craft brewing has become.

Heavy Riff Brewing’s “Love Gun” vanilla cream ale. Embolden Beer Co’s “Midnight in Tokyo,” billed as the world’s first matcha hazy IPA, a collaboration with a San Diego matcha café that somehow worked.

There was even a “Dawn in Ube” purple hazy IPA that looked like something from a fairy tale.

What made these beers even more special was their exclusivity—every single one was making its Malaysian debut, unavailable in local markets and only accessible to those lucky enough to be at Plaza Batai that day.

A delighted customer selects Tahoe Deep, an Imperial IPA showcasing West Coast brewing with floral, fruit, and citrus aromas. This bold choice delivers orange candy and pepper spice flavors with pine needle notes and an astringent finish—the kind of complex brew that brings genuine joy to craft beer enthusiasts. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Jamaican Haze IPA bursts with tangerine, coconut, mint, and citrus notes, while Jack’s Abby’s Blood Orange Wheat delivers bright fruity flavors with blood orange oils and a crisp wheat base. Two of many American craft beers making their Malaysian debut at Plaza Batai, bringing bold tropical innovation to Southeast Asian beer enthusiasts. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Hula Moon’s tropical paradise artwork perfectly captures its approachable 5% ABV pineapple-citrus character, while Mother Road Brewing Company’s Turbo Tower Station industrial blue design hints at the serious 9.1% Imperial IPA strength with mango flavors within. Knee Deep’s playful “Breaking Bud” cartoon belies the serious West Coast IPA craftsmanship – Mosaic, Simcoe, and Columbus hops delivering tropical fruit, pine, and dank flavors in perfect balance. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Live Music, Learning, and Liquid Adventures: Why This Wasn’t Your Average Beer Event

The crowd that gathered wasn’t your typical beer festival demographic.

Sure, there were the usual craft beer devotees, but also curious locals who’d never heard of a yuzu blonde ale or a hojicha lager.

Families showed up for the hotdogs and stayed for the education.

A three-piece band kept things lively while people worked their way through tasting flights that spanned the country—from Seattle’s Fremont Brewing to Colorado’s Bootstrap.

What made the event work wasn’t just the novelty of the beers, though that helped.

It was the enthusiasm of the organisers, who clearly understood that good beer is about more than just alcohol content and hop profiles.

It’s about stories, craftsmanship, and the simple pleasure of trying something new.

The stars of the show: Shogun beer by Embolden originated as a collaboration with Matcha Cafe Maiko, resulting in distinct flavors that blend Japanese ingredients with craft brewing techniques, including their world-first “Midnight in Tokyo” matcha hazy IPA and “Spring in Okinawa” yuzu blonde ale—beers that had never previously crossed Malaysian borders. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Oliver Woods (centre), recognised craft beer enthusiast and founder of Beer Asia, stands with guests beside an American Brewers Association banner—the partnership that brought the exclusive American craft beers to Malaysian soil for the first time. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Coastal vibes in KL: Off The Hook Beer Co.’s lineup brought authentic American beach culture to Malaysian beer lovers—their “Relax” mango hazy delivering tropical refreshment, “Escape” West Coast IPA showcasing bright clarity with its Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe, and Amarillo hop blend for a clean, crisp finish, and their Viaje Baja-style lager offering the well-balanced refreshment inspired by Baja California adventures. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Night Malaysian Beer Culture Grew Up: From Lagers to Dragonfruit IPAs

The “first-come, first-served” approach added urgency to the proceedings.

By evening, certain offerings had run dry, and the lucky ones who’d arrived early were trading sips with latecomers who’d missed out on the more exotic offerings.

For Malaysia, a country where beer culture has traditionally meant mass-produced lagers, the event represented a moment of coming of age.

Here was proof that local palates were ready for complexity, for beers that tasted like dragonfruit and mango, or coffee and vanilla, or even ceremonial-grade matcha from Kyoto.

The American Brewers Association, for their part, seemed to recognise they’d found an eager new audience.

These weren’t just beer drinkers; they were potential converts to a way of thinking about beer as something worth seeking out, worth talking about, worth celebrating.

As the evening wound down at Plaza Batai and the final pours were served, it was clear that something had shifted. – Malaysian beer culture had just gotten a lot more interesting.

A mouthwatering masterpiece nestled in a perfectly toasted bun – this loaded hot dog showcases the art of street food at its finest. This indulgent comfort food pairs beautifully with craft beers – the rich, savory flavors complement hoppy IPAs while the caramelized onions enhance malty wheat beers. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A happy couple enjoys their craft beer selections at Kura’s Backyard BBQ, embodying the community spirit that made the event special. With craft cans in hand and genuine smiles, they represent the diverse crowd of beer enthusiasts who came together at Plaza Batai to experience authentic American craft beer culture. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The aftermath of discovery: Empty cans tell the story of an afternoon spent exploring flavours—from Embolden’s “Broken Record” West Coast IPA to Jack’s Abby’s craft lagers, each one unavailable in local markets and only accessible to those lucky enough to be there. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From Pandemic Dreams to Dog-Friendly Brews: The Couple Behind Kura’s Krafts

Behind Kura’s Krafts are May Lim and Josh Ang, a Malaysian couple whose journey into craft beer began during the pandemic when they found themselves with time to dream and plan.

Named after their beloved Shiba Inu, Kura, the business started as pop-up stalls before evolving into their current pet-friendly café in Plaza Batai.

The couple’s vision was simple: create an unpretentious “third place” where people could relax in their pyjamas and slippers, bringing their dogs along if they wanted.

Their overseas travels exposed them to vibrant craft beer scenes that Malaysia was missing, inspiring them to fill that gap.

What began as a desire to spend more time with their dog has become a neighbourhood institution that welcomes both craft beer enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike.

For Lim and Ang, Kura’s Krafts represents more than just a business—it’s their contribution to building the kind of community spaces that make a city feel like home.

Meet this adorable Shiba Inu – that’s Lim and Ang’s furry buddy! With that cute fox-like face, beautiful reddish fur, and tongue hanging out, this little guy is clearly loving life. Those bright eyes and sweet expression show it’s the perfect companion for nights out at food festivals – probably hoping for some tasty scraps while its owners dish out the craft beers! (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Ang from Kura’s Krafts in his element, serving up exclusive American craft beers to curious Malaysian palates in the relaxed atmosphere that defines the couple’s vision for their pet-friendly establishment. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Three friends raise their craft beer selections in a celebratory toast at Kura’s Backyard BBQ, their genuine smiles and relaxed camaraderie perfectly capturing the welcoming, community-driven atmosphere that transformed a Plaza Batai parking lot into Malaysia’s most exclusive craft beer destination. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

It’s nighttime and things are anything but slowing down at Kura’s Backyard BBQ – just good craft brews, comfort food, and a fun night out under the lights with your furry buddy by your side, soaking in all the nighttime festival excitement. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

