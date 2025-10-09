Calling Aspiring Chefs and the Pros To Compete in Lotus’s Masak Masak Ceria

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lotus’s Malaysia is turning up the heat in the local food scene with the launch of Masak-Masak Ceria, its first-ever culinary competition designed to spotlight aspiring and professional chefs. The competition will take place at Lotus’s Ampang on 1 and 2 November 2025.

Organised in partnership with the Professional Culinaire Association Malaysia, and supported by TAEM Academy, Masak-Masak Ceria promises to be a vibrant celebration of creativity, flavours and culinary passion. Competitors will have the chance to display their skills, while food enthusiasts can look forward to fresh ideas, bold tastes and inspiring stories from Malaysia’s kitchen talent.

Image: Lotus’s Malaysia

Image: Lotus’s Malaysia

Nuathip Pituckpongsatorn, Customer & Marketing Executive Director of Lotus’s Malaysia, said: “This competition is not only about a test of skills, but also a celebration of Malaysia’s culinary heritage, unique flavours, and the use of Lotus’s quality products. It’s an opportunity for participants to gain international recognition, as the top three winners from the Professional Category will go on to represent Lotus’s Malaysia at the prestigious Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge (TUCC) in Bangkok next year.”

As these established chefs and aspiring cooks compete using ingredients sourced from Lotus’s, the event goes beyond a typical culinary challenge. It’s a showcase of how Lotus’s consistently delivers consistent quality and value to both households and professional kitchens alike. For Hotels, Restaurants, Caterers (HoReCa) and food business operators, it’s a reminder that behind every great meal is a reliable supplier that understands the demands of the food industry.

Image: Lotus’s Malaysia

About Masak-Masak Ceria

The competition will feature two categories:

Professional (P) Category: For established chefs aged 25 to 40.

Young (Y) Chef Category: For home cooks, students and aspiring chefs aged 18-30

Participants will be tested on creativity and technique, presentation and plating, and their ability to tell their culinary story through their dishes; featuring different ingredients and themes each round. The goal: to impress a set of culinary expert judges like Chef KK Yau, Chef Bob Adnin, Chef Amy Beh and Chef Arieff Khalid.

After two thrilling rounds of competition, one winner from each category will be crowned the Masak-Masak Ceria champion, taking home RM3,000 Lotus’s cash vouchers.

How to enter

Professional Category

Applicants must submit their profile, resume and relevant culinary accreditation along with the registration form. Selected participants will be required to pay an entry fee of RM100.

Young Chef Category

Applicants are to submit a 2-minute introduction video introducing themselves and showcasing their passion for cooking, along with a Lotus’s receipt (no minimum spend required) and the completed registration form.

Registration for Masak-Masak Ceria is open until 17 October 2025. For more information or to register, visit the official competition website here.

