CelcomDigi App Brings Personalised Connectivity To Life For Malaysians

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

CelcomDigi Berhad (“CelcomDigi”) today unveiled the CelcomDigi app, the company’s new mobile app that unifies the best of two trusted apps – Celcom Life and MyDigi – into a one powerful, secure digital experience for its customers.

Developed in-house, the CelcomDigi app brings together everything customers need to take control of their digital lifestyle. The app brings new features that provide elevated convenience, easy access to more value-added services, always-on support and rewards, all within a secure, intuitive and easy-to-use interface.

The launch of the CelcomDigi app marks a major milestone in CelcomDigi’s post-merger integration and transformation journey to deliver superior customer experience to all its customers.

Image: CelcomDigi

The app, which is replacing the current Celcom Life and MyDigi apps, represents the final and most critical piece in CelcomDigi’s brand unification efforts. Over the past three years, the company has made strong progress in establishing a single, unified CelcomDigi brand across its product and service offerings, retail touchpoints and online store, all supported by Malaysia’s widest, fastest and secure network.

Going forward, the new app, which serves the largest customer base of over 20 million, will be the primary digital touchpoint for delivering seamless, personalised digital experiences at scale, reinforcing CelcomDigi’s commitment to building a truly integrated and customer-first journey.

CelcomDigi’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Albern Murty said, “This launch is the representation of our commitment to being customer obsessed. This new app combines the best of both of our existing apps, enhanced with new service features, and layered with the AI technology for support and security. It delivers an experience that puts everything in the palm of your hand, giving you full control over your digital services and connectivity needs. This is us reimagining how we engage our customers, who are now at the centre of every interaction and transaction and driving the next wave of growth and value for our business.”

CelcomDigi’s Acting CEO, Albern Murty, and Chief Consumer Business Officer, Praveen Rajan.

CelcomDigi’s Head of Next-Gen Consumer, Adrian Kuah, and Next-Gen Martech Specialist, Izza Atirah Shirafuddin, demonstrating the special features that bring customers an enhanced and secure digital experience.

Everything you need, all in one app

The CelcomDigi app is shaped by real insights from over 10 million customers, and further refined through feedback from more than 100,000 beta testers. The app is designed around three key themes – Everyday Convenience, Digital Lifestyle, Built-in and Creating Delightful Moments.

1. Everyday Convenience

Features under this theme are designed to address real customer pain points by making everyday tasks easy and elevating convenience. From Everything in one, which allows multiple lines and services to be managed seamlessly within a single app to Auto-Reload Magic, that ensures prepaid customers’ lines stay active and never run out of credit for uninterrupted usage.

2. Digital Lifestyle, Built-in

This theme sets the app apart by bringing more features beyond calls and data. It includes value-added services directly within the app, from world-class streaming Entertainment like Disney+ and Viu to smarter travel with Roaming pre-booking that connects instantly upon arrival. There is also built-in Security features that ensure safer access, including biometric sign-in, one-device protection, and eKYC.

3. Creating Delightful Moments

The app also includes support, rewards and gamified features that enhance the customer experience. Customers can get Always-on help through AI-RA, the app’s AI-powered support system, enjoy Daily dose of fun with Daily Streak, a 7-day challenge to unlock more rewards and look forward to 3-2-1 Surprise, offering free rewards every Wednesday.

Additionally, the For You feature personalises the experience by learning customers’ habits over time. Instead of receiving generic deals, customers get tailored suggestions based on their preferences and usage, making the app smarter and more relevant with every interaction.

Image: CelcomDigi

Built-in protection, right at your fingertips

As scams and online fraud continue to rise, CelcomDigi is committed to making digital safety accessible to all. Through the app, customers have direct access to a dedicated Safety page featuring practical tools and insights to protect themselves online. Scam incidents can also be reported quickly with just a tap.

Building on this commitment, MobileSHIELD is now available within the app, allowing customers to subscribe directly. Available from just RM4/month, MobileSHIELD offers affordable defence against scams, malicious apps and privacy threats, empowering Malaysians to navigate their digital lives with confidence. This is one of the many safety products launched by CelcomDigi over the past year to create a secure environment for its customers, including WebSHIELD, e-Sim and Private Sim.

Download the new CelcomDigi app today to enjoy exclusive launch offers

Starting today, CelcomDigi app users can enjoy the following launch rewards:

100GB for only RM1, a one-time high-speed data pass with unlimited purchase, limited to 1 million passes.

Special rates for streaming entertainment such as Disney+ (Basic) at RM12.90/month, Disney+ (Premium) at RM27.90/month, and Viu at RM3.90/month.

Enjoy free roaming and IDD calls for 12 months, exclusive to postpaid customers.

Customers currently using the Celcom Life and MyDigi apps are encouraged to switch to the CelcomDigi app immediately, as both apps will be discontinued on 31 December 2025. The new CelcomDigi app is available for download now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information, visit the CelcomDigi official website here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.