Big Tiny Brings Eco-Conscious Tiny Home Concept to Malaysians

Big Tiny Pte. Ltd. (Big Tiny), the Singapore-founded pioneer in eco-tourism and tiny-house hospitality, has expanded its footprint into Malaysia with two eco-conscious tiny houses now installed at the Amigo Clubhouse @ 16 Sierra, Puchong, marking its first presence in the Klang Valley.

“We see growing interest from eco-conscious millennials and families seeking unique, short-haul experiences, driven by rising awareness of sustainability and experiential travel grows. By bringing this tiny home concept to Malaysia, we offer not only new travel experiences but also the opportunity for Malaysians to own tiny homes globally,” said Adrian Chia, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Big Tiny.

From left to right: Big Tiny founders Adrian Chia, Jeff Yeo, and Dave Ng.

Founded in 2017 in Singapore by Adrian Chia, Dave Ng and Jeff Yeo, Big Tiny has grown from its first tiny house in Australia to a global presence with six international offices, more than 650 tiny homes across 19 countries including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Europe, and now Malaysia.

The company operated an end-to-end model that designed, manufactured, deployed and managed tiny houses on underutilised land, transforming overlooked plots into curated, low-impact destinations.

Acting as the linchpin, Big Tiny connects landowners, tiny-house owners and travellers in one ecosystem: landowners unlock income without major capital outlay; owners enjoy passive returns; and travellers access unique, nature-immersive stays. Stays are listed on Tiny Away (tinyaway.com), Big Tiny’s platform for discovering and booking tiny-house experiences across its global portfolio.

Big Tiny’s integrated approach to engineering, manufacturing, and sustainable hospitality minimises environmental impact at every stage. Their network of 12 production and assembly plants – including facilities in Kulai, Johor (Malaysia); Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Perth (Australia); Christchurch (New Zealand); Oradea (Romania); and Hsinchu County (Taiwan) – have reduced building material waste by at least 15% through smarter panel design and close supplier collaboration.

The founders during a media walkabout.

Two Big Tiny X Amigo Clubhouse units at 16 Sierra, Puchong.

A strategic shift from mild steel (lifespan of 10–15 years) to more durable light gauge steel (lifespan of 25–50 years) extends service life and reduces long-term replacement needs. The company is also pursuing green procurement, targeting at least 15% recycled content in materials by 2030.

Each unit is thoughtfully designed and engineered to sit lightly on the land without permanent foundations, blending comfort with environmental sensitivity. Features such as rainwater harvesting and composting toilets are deployed where feasible to minimise resource use and maintain harmony with the natural surroundings.

On the operational front, Big Tiny incorporates renewable energy solutions, with current solar systems supplying up to 35% of a unit’s total energy needs. Plans are underway to increase this contribution by an additional 10% by 2030 through solar-wind hybrid systems and enhanced energy-efficient appliances. The company’s long-term vision is to steadily grow its off-grid category, supporting evolving technologies and the rising demand from eco-conscious travellers.

The Lazarus Island project in Singapore is certified under the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Industry Criteria for Hotels. The company is actively pursuing GSTC certification for all its Escape Parks – clusters of Big Tiny units curated as nature-led destinations – by 2026, setting consistent global sustainability benchmarks.

“Looking ahead, we see eco-conscious travel shifting from simply doing less harm to actively giving back. Guests will increasingly seek regenerative experiences that improve local ecosystems and communities. That’s the standard we’re building towards – treating each site as a living lab, piloting environmental tech and circular materials to show how small, well-designed stays can deliver outsized local benefits,” added Chia.

Inside the tiny home unit.

Inside the tiny home unit.

Amigo Clubhouse is owned by IOI Properties Group Berhad. This collaboration brought together two organisations dedicated to shaping sustainable living experiences, aligning IOI Properties’ commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles with Big Tiny’s mission to create impactful, low-footprint stays.

The public is invited to the upcoming Big Tiny Fiesta on 7 and 8 November 2025 from 4.00 PM to 11.00 PM at the Amigo Clubhouse @ 16 Sierra, Puchong, for a fun-filled fiesta to celebrate eco-conscious living in tiny homes. For more information, visit the Big Tiny Malaysia’s Facebook page here.

