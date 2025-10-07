The Comfort Of Home: How Malaysian Kitchens Became Sanctuaries Of Joy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the quiet hours of a Tuesday evening in Shah Alam, Nurayuni Rashid stands in her kitchen, stirring caramel for a pudding she’ll eat alone.

“Caramel pudding is my go-to comfort. I make it simply because I want to enjoy it, and it always makes me feel good,” she says.

Nurayuni is one of over 300 Malaysians who recently shared what comfort food means to them through the #EmborgComfortFood campaign.

These smiling faces at Emborg’s cooking class show exactly what the #EmborgComfortFood study discovered—that Malaysians have found a new way to take care of themselves, and it’s happening right in their kitchens. You can see the genuine joy and focus as everyone gets their hands busy preparing food, which perfectly shows how cooking has become our go-to activity for feeling better. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

What emerged was a deeply personal relationship between Malaysians and their kitchens that extends far beyond recipes—91% of Malaysians cook primarily for loved ones, while nearly half cook alone as a form of self-care.

“Through this campaign, we saw how food becomes a language of love,” explains Felix Ewe, Country Manager at Emborg Malaysia.

It was never just about sharing recipes—it was about rediscovering the emotional power of food and celebrating the stories behind every dish.

Generations unite in the kitchen: A heartwarming moment captured during the cooking class, where participants of all ages came together to explore the therapeutic art of cooking comfort food. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Language of Love on a Plate

Malaysians describe their comfort foods with phrases like “tastes like a hug,” “warms my soul,” and “not fancy, but full of love,” revealing that comfort isn’t defined by complexity but by emotion.

The common thread across submissions was the marriage of starches—rice, noodles, bread—with creamy textures and umami-rich elements, often featuring tomatoes (23%) and mushrooms (20%).

Yet these dishes remain distinctly Malaysian, infused with local herbs such as pandan, lemongrass, and curry leaves.

This close-up shot of Emborg cooking cream being poured into a pan shows the simple magic that happens in Malaysian kitchens every day. It’s that satisfying moment when you add the one ingredient that transforms your regular cooking into something special—exactly what the #EmborgComfortFood study found Malaysians love about comfort food. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Some embraced playful reinvention, such as golden kaya toast or buttermilk kerang, which transform local ingredients with unexpected twists.

“Ask any Malaysian what comfort food means, and you’ll likely hear about rice, noodles, or something creamy and warm,” shared celebrity chef Nik Michael Imran Nik Ezar.

As a chef, I’ve learned that comfort food isn’t defined by technique, but by how familiar it feels.

This happy moment from Emborg’s cooking class shows what the #EmborgComfortFood study discovered—that cooking has become Malaysia’s new way to relax and take care of ourselves. The woman’s genuine smile while preparing her dish captures exactly what nearly half of Malaysians now do: cook alone as a way to unwind and feel good. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Cooking as Therapy: When Kitchens Become Sanctuaries

For 42% of participants, these dishes serve as direct links to personal history—emotional artifacts that transport cooks back to moments of safety and love.

In the years following the pandemic, Malaysian kitchens have evolved from purely functional spaces into therapeutic sanctuaries where the act of cooking becomes a mindful ritual.

Four out of five comfort dishes are served warm, and half are made in portions large enough to share, turning meals into moments of togetherness.

From classroom to comfort: This beautiful spread shows the amazing results from Emborg’s cooking class—exactly the kind of dishes that make you feel accomplished and happy. On the left, there’s a fun dessert topped with colorful sprinkles and Lotus biscuits that shows how comfort food can be playful and creative. On the right, those perfectly packed pasta dishes in pretty purple containers prove that comfort food can look as good as it tastes. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

What the campaign ultimately reveals is beautifully simple: in Malaysian homes, the most meaningful meals aren’t the most complicated—they’re dishes made with intention, whether to comfort a loved one or to be kind to oneself.

In a world that often feels rushed, perhaps there’s something revolutionary about stirring caramel for a pudding you’ll eat alone, simply because it makes you feel good.

Unity through culinary Passion: Celebrity chef Nik Michael Imran leads a diverse group of Malaysian participants in celebrating the successful completion of Emborg’s comfort food cooking class in Petaling Jaya. This powerful moment showcases Malaysia’s beautiful diversity—bringing together people from all walks of life and ethnicities under one shared love for cooking. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.