Pink October: Free Health Checks, Screening Promotions, Health Talks & More

Pink October or Pink Ribbon is all about raising awareness about breast cancer and how early detection and prevention benefits both men and women.

Medical professionals are still seeing many patients who come in too late; almost half of Malaysian women are often diagnosed at a late stage by the time the walk through the clinic or hospital doors.

Thus, every year there’s a push to educate women and men about the benefits of early detection to save lives.

Here are some places that are holding Pink October campaigns to further spread the word and help others.

Program Saringan Harapan Pink NCSM

The National Cancer Society of Malaysia together with the Health Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry have launched an initiative offering free health screenings and clinical breast examinations across the country.

Pink October campaign with Columbia Asia Hospital x Homesoy

Image: Columbia Asia Hospitals

Columbia Asia Hospitals and Homesoy are collaborating on a special Pink October campaign.

From 1 Sept to 30 Nov, Columbia Asia Hospitals are offering discounted breast screening packages. Each patient who signs up will receive a complimentary 946ml Homesoy 3.0 Soya Milk.

Finding community with book and ICanCare app launch by Novartis Malaysia

Novartis Malaysia partnered with patient communities and healthcare experts to debut Living Well, Living Longer, a coffee table book that aims to inspire confidence, resilience, and hope for those navigating breast cancer. The book showcases the shared efforts to shape a more compassionate, inclusive, and connected breast cancer community in Malaysia.

They also launched the ICanCare App, a free digital platform to provide patients and caregivers access to emotional guidance, treatment information, and counselling services. The app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play. The coffee table book Living Well, Living Longer is available for free on the app.

Kol.Bersekutu (PA) Prof Dr. Murallitharan Munisamy, Managing Director of NCSM, said emotional support can be just as vital as medical treatment in shaping a patient’s recovery. She shared that tools like the book and the IcanCare app are bridges that connect patients to knowledge, support, and hope.

Screening package at Beacon Hospital

Beacon Hospital is offering mammogram screening at a subsidised rate of RM69 in an effort to raise awareness about early detection. The online price is valid until 31 October 2025 with redemption period from 11 August 2025 to 30 November 2025. Get the package here.

Screening package at Sunway Medical Centre Velocity

Image: Sunway Medical Centre Velocity

Sunway Medical Centre Velocity is offering a Breast Screening Package such as Breast Ultrasound (RM175), 3D Mammogram with Tomosynthesis (RM18), or combo for RM335. The package is valid until 31 January 2026. TO make your appointment, head over to their official website here.

Pink October Package 2025 at Prince Court Medical Center

Prince Court Medical Center is offering Pink October Package 2025, a comprehensive breast screening package. The package includes several screening options tailored to your needs. You can go for a Breast Ultrasound for RM150 or a 3D Mammogram with Tomosynthesis for RM220. The Combo package which includes both costs RM320. Book your appointment here.

Pink October promotions at Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Image: Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Lingerie retailers like TARE Lingerie, Wacoal, Sorella, and Young Hearts are offering a complimentary bra fitting session at their stores to make sure your bras fit well. Don’t forget to ask about the limited-edition pink lingerie and Pink October promotions, with proceeds going toward breast cancer support initiatives.

Pinktober Flow with Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Web – Events and Training – flowxphkl

Pantai Hospital and The Flow Studio have partnered together to hold a day of awareness on 26 October, which includes a flow slow yoga class. PHKL’s respected oncologist, Dr Nur Fadhlina Abdul Satar, will be sharing insights about breast cancer. Participants will also learn under expert guidance on how to conduct self breast examination techniques. Spots are limited, so remember to reserve your spot here.

