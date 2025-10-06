Festival Of Lights: These Shopping Malls Are All Ready For Deepavali

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Deepavali falls on 20 October this year and some shopping malls have set up amazing decorations that brighten up the whole place.

From colourful kolams to amazing floral masterpieces, the decor reflects Malaysia’s diverse culture aside from serving as fantastic backdrops for memorable pictures with your loved ones.

Here’s a list of shopping malls all decked out for Deepavali and the inspiration behind the decor:

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur launched Diya Deepavali, a cultural initiative inspired by the symbolic diya, the radiant flame representing hope, prosperity, and unity.

Image: Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Image: Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

The Kolam at the main entrance featured an intricate Mughal Princess design, showcasing the timeless artistry of the traditional kolam while offering shoppers an immersive visual experience that celebrates Indian heritage and craftsmanship.

The Kolam centerpiece will last until Sunday, 26 October, but the festivities continue with other activities and promotions in store.

The Curve

Image: TRP

The Curve’s Luminous Deepavali decorations at the Centre Court features grand arches and hanging florals, serving as grand backdrops to fulfill all your photography needs. Gotta update IG.

The Gardens Mall

Image: @archreka/Threads

The Gardens Mall’s Deepavali’s decoration features a giant kolam and arches at the Concourse. It was a labour of love and made with meticulous detail and deep reverence for the craft. Psst, this is a reminder to keep an eye on your kids and where their hands go.

IOI City Mall

Image: @mizz.pixels/Threads

IOI City Mall’s Luminous Legacy Deepavali decoration up close feels majestic with an elephant as its centerpice and bringing the whole floral and kolam set up together. It’s like you’ve walked into a beautiful and dreamy park.

MyTOWN Shopping Centre

Image: @my_shoppingmalls/IG

MyTOWN Shopping Centre’s Colours of Light Celebration features warm florals and arches. The mall has also planned several activities and workshops for the whole family. There will be live performances such as Bollywood Flash Mob, Dandiya dance, and the Dhol Drum Walkabout. For more information, head over to the official website here.

Which decor idea do you like better for now?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.