Pink October: Pavilion Damansara Heights & Bhumi Hold Wellness Campaign To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pavilion Damansara Heights is holding a two-day wellness campaign with wellness collective Bhumi in conjunction with Pink October. The campaign is dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness and supporting the Brest Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BCWA).

The programme for two days involves:

Pink Pilates sessions

Bodyweight workouts

Sound healing sessions

Wellness and nutrition talks, especially for recovery

Basic breast cancer screening by BCWA

Activities covering compassionate leadership and more

The joint Pink October campaign reflects Pavilion Damansara Heights’ commitment to championing women’s health while fostering resilience, solidarity, and wellness.

Pilates session at Bhumi in Pavilion Damansara Heights. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Pilates for Breast Cancer Recovery workshop led by Bhumi Lifestyle founder, Aeryn Chong, and master trainer at Bhumi Lifestyle, Bill Wong. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

In a show of solidarity, a convoy of over 30 Harley Davidson riders dress in pink rode from Harley Davidson Ampang to the mall, where their motorcycles were displayed throughout the event. The convoy also staged a symbolic 15-minute ride around the precinct to amplify the campaign’s message of community support and strength.

The initiative is about more than fitness. It’s about empowering individuals through movement while contributing to the life-changing work of BCWA. Through the Pink Pilates Heart programme, we hope to inspire strength, healing, and confidence in every journey of recovery. Aeryn Chong Li Lei, Founder of Bhumi

The itinerary for the programme tomorrow is shown below.

For more information on Pavilion Damansara Heights and upcoming initiatives, visit the official website here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.