M&S Autumn Winter Collection: Modern Femininity Redefined

Marks & Spencer (M&S) unveils its latest Autumn Winter Collection, a refined capsule celebrating modern femininity with a balance of timeless staples and fashion-forward pieces.

Designed for the rhythm of city living and the sophistication of stylish getaways, the collection reimagines wardrobe icons through contemporary tailoring, textured layers, and statement details.

Rooted in rich tones of chocolate browns, burgundies, and warm neutrals, the collection explores new textures with jacquards, tweeds, embossed leathers, and subtle animal prints—bringing depth and character to every wardrobe.

Tailored for the City

Polished tailoring takes the spotlight this season, reworking workwear classics into refined, versatile statements. The Wool Look High Revere Blazer paired with the Wool Look Triple Pleat Trouser channels sharp professionalism that carries seamlessly from boardroom meetings to evening engagements—sleek enough for city days, versatile enough to layer with ease.

Check Short Jacket & Frill V Neck Blouse

Jumper Wool Look High Revere Blazer & Wool Look Triple Pleat Trouser

For a softer note, the Check Short Jacket layered over the Frill V Neck Blouse introduces femininity with ease, while the Eyelet Flats ground the look with understated polish. Adding balance to the collection, the Jumper emerges as a seasonless essential—soft, timeless, and effortlessly versatile, ideal for relaxed weekends or as a layering piece when temperatures dip.

Statement Pieces with Modern Edge

This season’s hero pieces bring together chic, femininity, and versatility. The Croc Trench Coat lends a sleek finish to both tailored and off-duty looks, while the Faux Leather Bowler Bag delivers versatility with a polished edge—making it a go-to piece for both day and evening moments.

Croc trench coat

Faux Leather Bowler Bag

For evening occasions, the Pearl Embellished Mini Shift Dress delivers timeless elegance, complemented by the Studded Pointed Flat Shoes for a touch of comfort without sacrificing style.

Adding a bolder note, the Cowskin Trucker brings a modern edge with rich texture—an elevated statement piece that stands on its own. Together, these pieces embody the essence of modern femininity: confident, versatile, and effortlessly refined.

Pearl Embellished Mini Shift Dress Cowskin Trucker

With M&S, embrace this season’s style—where refined tailoring meets cozy textures, and versatile pieces offer confidence and ease for every occasion.

Discover the collection in-store and online here at M&S today.

