Laugh, Groove & Shop: The October Weekend Is Starting!

So, what’s happening this weekend? We’ve got stand-up comedy to make you laugh, live music so you can dance, and plenty of spots to snag some great bargains.

Here are our top picks to fill your weekend with music, laughter, and good times.

Mambo Jumbo Live 2025 | 3 Oct | Jaotim | 9pm | Free entry

Kick start the weekend with an evening of 70s, 80s, and 90s music at Jaotim. Entry is free with a purchase of a drink.

Russel Curtis: Life Update | 3 Oct | Velvet Lounge | 9pm | Ticketed event

Russel Curtis the Singing Comedian is back with his one-of-a kind blend of music and comedy right in TTDI. Much had happened this year and he’s ready to talk about it and share a bit of life update with everyone! Get your tickets from Peatix here.

Maaa.Ket | 3-5 Oct | Jam PJ | 2pm-12am | Free public event

Maaa.Ket gathers over 60 curated vendors under one roof at Jam PJ (the new venue behind Gasket Alley). Here, you can find rare gems, thrifted and vintage items, local brands, and more.

Bonet Kita | Every Saturday & Sunday | LRT Ampang Parking Level 4B | 10am-3pm | Free public event

Bonet Kita, a community-driven weekend car boot market, has expanded to a new location at LRT Ampang Multilevel Parking (Level 4B). The market is a great place to hunt for good bargains like unique pieces and preloved items as well as food and drinks.

Bonet Kita also welcomes new vendors. If you’re interested to be a vendor, the registration form can be found at Bonet Kita’s official website here.

OFF THE TRACK! 2.2 | 4 Oct | Semua House | 3pm-8pm | Ticketed event

OFF THE TRACK is a live underground music event at Burrow Skateshop inside Semua House. The event aims to celebrate the city’s indie music scene and features a diverse lineup of bands and musicians performing in an intimate “off the track” setting. Get your tickets here.

Diwali Market | 4-5 Oct | The Campus Ampang | 11am-10pm | Free public event

The Diwali Market is packed with fun activities and entertainment for the family. There’ll be henna and face art booths, and a festive photobooth to help capture memorable moments. Beats & Bru has also curated a lineup of live acts and performances which include Bollywood & Tamil classics, Afrodesi rhythms, Veena performances, and even an Odissi Dance.

Zumba Rimba | 4 Oct | Taman Tugu | 8am-9am | Min donation RM5

Kelab Senamrobik Retro is leading a zumba session, inviting everyone to shake it off and move it while being surrounded by nature at Taman Tugu. Walk-ins are welcome and no registration needed.

Every weekend, there’s a marketplace where you can get your breakfast and lunch. You can also vibe to and support local musicians busking at the Nursery until 11am.

BABYMETAL World Tour 2025 | 6 Oct | Zepp KL | 8pm | Ticketed event

Rock out with Japanese band BABYMETAL at Zepp Kuala Lumpur after work on Monday. BABYMETAL’s live performance is an immersive, transcendent experience and you’ll feel each beat in your soul. Get tickets before it’s all sold out at Ticket2U here.

Octo-Queens | 10 Oct | Triptyk | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Eight comedy queens are taking over the stage at Triptyk to deliver a whole night of fiery fun and laughter. The royal lineup includes The Firecracker Queen – Marissa; The Queen of Quips – Ankita; The Scarlet Jester – Jan; The Spice Queen – Aarti; The Real Talk Empress – Kanmani; The Drama Diva – Wendy; and The Sassy Queen – Nuha. Keeping them all in line is none other than the Royal Host Shaq Munisamy.

Ticket price for 1 pax is RM50, 2 pax at RM90, and 4 pax is RM160. To get your tickets, head over to CloudJoi here.

