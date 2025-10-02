Firefly Partners With Tourism Authority Of Thailand To Bring Travellers Closer To The Coastal Beauty Of Krabi And Phuket

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Firefly is delighted to launch its joint marketing campaign with Tourism Thailand — an exclusive initiative in promoting enhanced connectivity to Thailand’s most sought-after destinations, ahead of the launch of its new direct service to Krabi. Running until 12 October 2025 for travel from 17 November 2025 to 31 August 2026, the campaign highlights Firefly’s expanding network and commitment to offering Malaysian travellers greater access to Thailand.

From 17 November 2025, Firefly’s new direct service from Kuala Lumpur (KLIA Terminal 1) to Krabi (KBV) will operate seven weekly flights from just RM138 all-in one way. Together with its popular Penang (PEN) – Phuket (HKT) route, Firefly opens the door for travellers to immerse themselves in Thailand’s stunning leisure destinations, opening new gateways to vibrant experiences, scenic adventures and rich local culture.

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Tourism Authority of Thailand on this campaign as we expand our network to offer Malaysian travellers more seamless connections to Thailand’s most beloved destinations. Krabi is a natural extension of our Thailand network, complementing our existing Phuket service and enhancing travel options for our passengers. We are confident that this partnership will create greater travel opportunities and strengthen tourism between our two nations.”

Mrs Sirinthara Surakanitaya, Director of The Tourism Authority of Thailand, Kuala Lumpur Office, said, “The Tourism Authority of Thailand is delighted to welcome Firefly’s new daily service from Kuala Lumpur to Krabi. This new connectivity will make it even easier for Malaysian travellers to discover the beauty of Krabi’s pristine beaches, natural attractions, and warm Thai hospitality. We believe this route will strengthen tourism flows between Malaysia and Thailand, offering travellers more choices and convenience while supporting our shared goal of fostering closer cultural and economic ties between the two countries. We are especially excited about this new connection and look forward to welcoming more friends from Malaysia to experience the fun, vibrant, and memorable moments that Krabi has to offer!”

Passengers arriving on Malaysia Airlines can connect effortlessly onto Firefly’s regional flights at KLIA Terminal 1, with bags checked through all the way to their destination. On board, travellers can look forward to in-flight meals and snacks, with the option to pre-book dishes for exclusive savings and a taste of Malaysian inspired cuisine. From the moment you check in to the moment you arrive, every touchpoint is infused with the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality.

Firefly jets from KLIA Terminal 1 are built around comfort and value, offering all passengers complimentary 10kg checked baggage and free in-flight snacks as part of every booking. Travellers seeking greater flexibility can opt for the FY Flex upgrade from only RM90, which provides 30kg checked baggage, unlimited flight changes (T&Cs apply) and priority benefits for added peace of mind. Guests may also pre-book hot meals to enjoy ASEAN favourites on board.

This collaboration further reinforces Firefly’s role as a key driver in MAG’s regional strategy, strengthening its network and solidifying its position as a leading player in the ASEAN travel market, while supporting tourism growth and economic activity between Malaysia and Thailand. Bookings are available via the Malaysia Airlines website and mobile app, the Firefly website, and appointed travel agents.

For more information and to book your flights, visit the official Firefly website here.

