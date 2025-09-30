You Won’t Believe What’s Smart Now (Spoiler: It’s Everything!)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of tobacco heating devices. Please disregard if you are not a legal age smoker.

There was a time when “smart tech” meant splurging on flashy gadgets that barely understood your Manglish. Today, it’s seamlessly woven into our daily lives—from the lights turning off when you leave, or the fridge tracks the expiry dates of your items, or your watch reminding you it’s time to hydrate.

Smart technology isn’t just convenient anymore—it’s essential. Whether it’s a fully automated home or a simple AI tool at work, smart devices now learn your habits, adapt in real time, and work quietly in the background to make life smoother.

From self-parking cars to recipe-suggesting robo-chefs, smart tech gets you—and helps you take control by letting go.

Rethinking Everyday Routines, The Smart Way

Smart tech is also influencing the way people approach long-standing routines as well as their personal habits and choices.

Take IQOS, for example. IQOS is a tobacco heating device that uses advanced technology to heat tobacco, not liquid. IQOS leaves less smell on your hands, hair and clothes. It is less likely to bother people around you. 1

Their latest model, the IQOS ILUMA i, is their most advanced tobacco heating device yet, featuring SMARTCORE INDUCTION TECHNOLOGYTM and a bladeless design that does not produce ash, smoke or fire. The result is a cleaner, more convenient way to integrate tech into your lifestyle.

The new IQOS ILUMA i also includes thoughtfully smart updates like:

Pause Mode, so users can step away and resume their experience within 8 minutes 2 . This is especially useful if you’re often interrupted or prefer to enjoy your session gradually.

. This is especially useful if you’re often interrupted or prefer to enjoy your session gradually. A sleek Touch Screen Display allows user to check device status and have a customised experience with a simple touch.

Autostart functionality, which preheats automatically SMARTCORE STICKSTM with no buttons needed. This gives the user a seamless experience on the go.

Altogether, it’s a smart solution designed for people who want more control, less hassle, and a smoother everyday experience.

IQOS ILUMA i comes in 3 models, each designed to suit different lifestyles and preferences while delivering a consistent experience.

So, as smart tech continues to weave itself into the fabric of daily life, it’s no longer just about keeping up with trends, it’s making everyday routines simpler, and yes, rethinking our habits along the way too.

But Is Smart Tech Making Us Less Smart?

Yeah, that’s a fair question…

Some people worry that relying on tech—especially AI—might make us mentally lazier or dull our thinking—slowly nudging us toward a smart-pocalypse. Butttt… researchers actually paint another picture.

See, there’s this concept called “cognitive offloading”, where we use technology to handle simple tasks (like setting reminders or summarising info), freeing up our mental energy for the bigger, more crucial stuff, like problem-solving, creativity, and decision-making.

(Credit: tirachardz/freepik)

Just think about it—throughout history, we humans have continually invented and adapted tools to enhance our abilities.

We embraced writing to organise our thoughts, calculators to crunch the numbers, and even GPS to navigate the world.

These tools didn’t make us less capable, they simply changed how we think. And when used wisely, smart tech allows us to let loose and enhance every aspect of the way we learn, work, and manage our time.

Malaysians Are Smartly Catching On

Of course, like every technological shift, smart tech has its fair share of sceptics.

Remember how the internet was once considered a passing trend? Or how social media was blamed for “brain rot”? (OK lah, maybe that one still holds some water 😆)

But today, even the aunties who once warned us about “too much screen time” are on Facebook and TikTok 24/7, while over 95% of Malaysians are plugged in, posting, streaming, and swiping their way through the digital age.

(Credit: (Credit:Lifestylememory/freepik)

Moreover, recent stats show that 54% of Malaysians have tried out AI tools, and among those who use them daily, 84% say it helps them save time or be more productive.

Even better, 92% say it’s boosted their job satisfaction. So it’s no surprise that AI-related skills are popping up more on local CVs and resumes, especially in creative and tech-savvy industries.

And it’s not just in the office. At home, smart systems that improve energy efficiency (A.K.A. lowering your bills) or security are fast becoming the norm, with more and more Malaysians happily spending extra to invest in devices that offer them peace of mind.

It’s fair to say that Malaysians are becoming smarter, thanks to the tech and tools that enhance our lives in small ways and seamlessly fit into our routines.

So go on and let go a little and make your life just a bit easier with one simple, smart change at a time.

