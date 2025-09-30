[Watch] All For Rice: Nasi Lemak Stall Draws Hungry Crowd In China

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian food is turning heads overseas, with viral videos showcasing our local flavours making waves online.

Sinwantz, a Malaysian content creator known for expanding his family’s satay business internationally, recently shared a video showing throngs of people queuing up to buy nasi lemak from his stall in Nanjing, China.

As the video panned around, Sinwantz mentioned that the queue for nasi lemak was getting longer.

In another video, Sinwantz announced that all the food were sold out within four hours!

His followers on TikTok were excited to see the crowd trying and loving Malaysia’s national breakfast. All this excitement had a user wonder what’s it like to have nasi lemak as popular as pasta and kebab internationally.

A curious follower asked how much a pack of nasi lemak cost there and Sinwantz replied it was sold for RM20 after conversion.

Another person felt that the Chinese loved Malaysian food because they keep visiting the country.

Meanwhile, someone said she would support any business selling nasi kukus ayam berempah in China from afar.

