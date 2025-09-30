Is It Safe To Eat The Dark Patch On The Salmon Skin?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Threads user’s question about the freshness of salmon and trout quickly became an educational conversation about fish.

Threads user Khaleeda (@katiliah) shared a picture of what she thought was salmon fillet, purchased from an online seafood store, that had a dark patch on the surface.

She sent a message to the shop’s customer service and commented on the lack of freshness of the fish and that it could be freezer burns.

She informed them that she couldn’tt even finish the “salmon” she bought. The shop replied to say they sell fresh trout that’s flown in from Norway. They claimed the ‘’grey’’ part she mentioned was the ‘’omega from the fish.’’

In the screenshots Khaleeda shared, she searched on ChatGPT for the characteristics of fresh salmon and disputed the shop’s claim.

Khaleeda claimed the shop took hours to reply.

The shop added that ‘’orange fish’’ naturally has a stronger aroma than ‘’white fish.’’ The shop went on to say that freshwater fish has higher fat content, which gives it a richer taste and a more distinct smell. They claimed it was normal and not a sign of spoilage.

Khaleeda wasn’t happy with the biology lesson and insisted it could be freezer burns. She also took offence with the shop’s name, claiming they were being misleading about which fish they sell.

What is the dark patch on the fish anyway?

For those who are curious, the dark part of the salmon meat can be consumed.

Twitter user Butteralways (@ButterAlways92) shed some light about the issue and shared as much info as he could.

He explained that almost all fishes have a lateral line, which helps fish sense pressure, motion, and sound.

Since it’s an organ, it will naturally have a strong taste. He said most chefs would remove that part of the fish when serving it raw because the colour can put off customers. He claimed the dark part of the fish isn’t an indication of freezer burn or lack of freshness.

He added that a fish being in freshwater doesn’t affect the taste of the fish. However, there’s a difference in taste between wild or farmed fish.

In other words, the dark part on the fish is a large muscle that helps the fish to swim longer. The colour is dark because it’s denser in nutrients, including iron and zinc, and it’s safe to eat.

Almost all fishes ada Lateral line and its their organ to feel pressure, motion, sound. On a Culinary standpoint, a lot of organs akan ada that bloody/strong taste. A lot of chefs potong buang sbb tu jarang tgk raw filets served with this intact. Bukan freezer burn or tak fresh. pic.twitter.com/qKQMI5VKrp — Butteralways🧈 (@ButterAlways92) September 28, 2025

According to Food Republic, the dark, greyish layer is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a good source of vitamin D. Hence, this dark layer or line tends to have a fishier and more gamey flavour.

However, if the fish is farm-raised, the grey fatty layer may contain elevated levels of industrial pollutants. Dr. John Swarztberg, head of the editorial board at the UC Berkeley Wellness Letter, said this is still dependent on where the fish came from and what it was fed.

Is it a salmon or a trout?

On a sidenote, the shop’s name, Art of Salmo, is not misleading. Salmon and trout are under the Salmonidae family.

Salmon is salmon, trout is trout. There’s no such thing as a salmon trout.

How do you tell the difference between salmon or trout? Here are some physical features to observe when buying or eating fish.

Salmon Trout Meat is pale pink colour Meat has a red-orange hue Sharper head Rounder head More black spots on face Has a flatter belly

Due to the colour difference, most people mistakenly think the redder meat indicates better meat quality, higher nutrients or indication of freshness.

Jon Erik Steenslid, director of the Norwegian Seafood Council for Southeast Asia, explained that both fish are rich in nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids. He added that the colour just shows it’s two different fishes.

If you find it difficult to decide whether you want to eat trout or salmon, know that trout is richer in vitamin D while salmon is richer in vitamin A.

However, we have local fish that give equal or more omega-3 fatty acids than salmon.

To save some money, the Indian Mackerel (ikan kembung), tilapia, and the Asian Sea Bass (ikan siakap) are affordable and nutrient rich options.

