TikTok Expands #ThinkTwice Campaign With PDRM, MCMC And SC To Fight Scams

TikTok Malaysia has ramped up its #ThinkTwice digital literacy campaign by teaming up with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), and several other government agencies.

The goal? To raise scam prevention awareness across the country through a multilingual in-app knowledge hub and a wide range of educational content.

Knowledge hub in four languages

The #ThinkTwice hub is now live on TikTok in English, Bahasa Melayu, Mandarin, and Tamil, making scam-prevention tips more accessible than ever.

The hub features:

Search banners for quick info

Short videos and creator-led content

Multimedia resources

Industry dialogues (coming soon)

TikTok Malaysia: “Education is key”

TikTok Malaysia’s Head of Public Policy, Firdaus Fadzil, stressed that online safety is a shared responsibility.

Firdaus Fadzil, Head of Public Policy, TikTok Malaysia

“Scams are constantly evolving. Education is key, and we are delighted to empower Malaysians with the knowledge and tools to combat scams together through #ThinkTwice,” he said.

The initiative follows the principles of Pause, Prevent, Protect:

Pause before engaging in risky online activities

Prevent scams by using built-in safety tools

Protect the community by reporting suspicious content

Between Q1 2024 and Q1 2025, TikTok Malaysia has removed over 100,000 scam-related posts, showing that the fight is ongoing.

PDRM: Scams Can Be Prevented

PDRM Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa welcomed TikTok’s support, saying scams like investment fraud, phishing, phone scams, job scams, love scams, and loan scams remain rampant in Malaysia.

He also highlighted the importance of tools such as PDRM’s Semak Mule portal, which helps Malaysians check if a bank account or phone number is linked to scams.

“Strengthening scam prevention requires everyone—both the public and private sectors—to play their part,” Rusdi said.

From left to right: Chian Wen Sin, Assistant Director General, National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC); Supt Rajvinder Kaur, Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Bukit Aman; Saidatul Ashikin Abu Hassan, Head of Community Engagement Department, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC); Firdaus Fadzil, Head of Public Policy, TikTok Malaysia; content creators Wan Fatin Sufina and Kee Sen Yao.

Creators Join the Cause

At the launch, TikTok creators Wan Fatin Sufina and Kee Sen Yao pledged to help spread awareness.

Wan Fatin, who shares content for entrepreneurs, warned about how AI is being misused:

“Voice cloning and impersonation have become simple yet dangerous. Many scammers use this to trick victims. It’s not just up to the authorities—we all have a role to play in educating people.”

Malaysians can easily find scam prevention resources by searching #ThinkTwice or related keywords directly in the TikTok app.

