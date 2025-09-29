TikTok Expands #ThinkTwice Campaign With PDRM, MCMC And SC To Fight Scams
TikTok Malaysia’s digital literacy campaign aims to raise scam prevention awareness across the country through a multilingual in-app knowledge hub.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
TikTok Malaysia has ramped up its #ThinkTwice digital literacy campaign by teaming up with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), and several other government agencies.
The goal? To raise scam prevention awareness across the country through a multilingual in-app knowledge hub and a wide range of educational content.
Knowledge hub in four languages
The #ThinkTwice hub is now live on TikTok in English, Bahasa Melayu, Mandarin, and Tamil, making scam-prevention tips more accessible than ever.
The hub features:
- Search banners for quick info
- Short videos and creator-led content
- Multimedia resources
- Industry dialogues (coming soon)
TikTok Malaysia: “Education is key”
TikTok Malaysia’s Head of Public Policy, Firdaus Fadzil, stressed that online safety is a shared responsibility.
“Scams are constantly evolving. Education is key, and we are delighted to empower Malaysians with the knowledge and tools to combat scams together through #ThinkTwice,” he said.
The initiative follows the principles of Pause, Prevent, Protect:
- Pause before engaging in risky online activities
- Prevent scams by using built-in safety tools
- Protect the community by reporting suspicious content
Between Q1 2024 and Q1 2025, TikTok Malaysia has removed over 100,000 scam-related posts, showing that the fight is ongoing.
PDRM: Scams Can Be Prevented
PDRM Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa welcomed TikTok’s support, saying scams like investment fraud, phishing, phone scams, job scams, love scams, and loan scams remain rampant in Malaysia.
He also highlighted the importance of tools such as PDRM’s Semak Mule portal, which helps Malaysians check if a bank account or phone number is linked to scams.
“Strengthening scam prevention requires everyone—both the public and private sectors—to play their part,” Rusdi said.
Creators Join the Cause
At the launch, TikTok creators Wan Fatin Sufina and Kee Sen Yao pledged to help spread awareness.
Wan Fatin, who shares content for entrepreneurs, warned about how AI is being misused:
“Voice cloning and impersonation have become simple yet dangerous. Many scammers use this to trick victims. It’s not just up to the authorities—we all have a role to play in educating people.”
Malaysians can easily find scam prevention resources by searching #ThinkTwice or related keywords directly in the TikTok app.
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.