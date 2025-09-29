The Exchange TRX Is Ready For Mid-Autumn Festival With ‘’Moonlight Elegance’’ Theme

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Exchange TRX is ready to usher in the Mid-Autumn Festival with its Moonlight Elegance campaign, which is running until 6 October 2025.

TRX City Park, Dining Terrace, and Market Lane are all decked out in glowing lanterns and refined decor, providing ample photogenic opportunities for all guests.

Start your journey at the rooftop park to take pictures with the rabbit lanterns before making your way down to Tearock to enjoy beautiful tea blends paired with mooncakes.

A host of brands at the mall are offering seasonal exclusives and limited-time treats as well. Some offers include:

TSL Jewellery: Enjoy 50% off CK Gold Labour and receive a complimentary gift with purchase, perfect for those seeking timeless elegance.

Upper Palace: Indulge in their signature Mooncake Gift Box at RM178, with an additional 10% off for Upper Palace Dining Members.

Tea Rock: With a minimum spend of RM120 on mooncakes and tea gifts, receive a special drink voucher to elevate your Mid-Autumn gifting experience.

Momo Yakitori: Savour their limited-time Golden Lava Dango with an exclusive Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Mooncakes and jelly Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Exchange TRX also curated special redemptions throughout the campaign:

Spend RM800 in up to 2 receipts to redeem a Mooncake Candle Set.

Spend RM3,000 in up to 2 receipts to redeem a Moonlight Elegance Tea Set.

Spend RM10,000 in up to 3 receipts to redeem a Puras Diffuser & Essential Oils Set.

Other activities in store include the Mid-Autumn Bazaar taking place until 6 October and the Lantern Parade on 4 October for Insider and Inspirer members only.

