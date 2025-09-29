Quality Over Quantity: Manulife Survey Shows Malaysians’ Changing Views On Ageing & Longevity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian attitudes towards ageing and wellbeing are changing, as they increasingly prioritise a fulfilling, independent lifestyle over simply living longer, with most people saying that financial wellbeing has a direct bearing on how long they can stay mentally and physically healthy, according to new research from Manulife Malaysia.

Manulife’s 2025 Asia Care Survey (ACS) shows that 7 in 10 survey respondents in Malaysia say their financial wellbeing affects not just their mental and physical health, but also how long they live. The survey findings are based on responses from 1,000 Malaysians.

In Malaysia, we’re seeing a powerful shift in how people define a good life. It’s no longer just about how long we live, but how well we live. Our role is to make decisions easier by connecting health and financial confidence, so people can live better, not just longer. Vibha Coburn, CEO of Manulife Malaysia.

Quality over Quantity

The survey revealed some insightful details about how Malaysians are viewing ageing. Findings revealed that a minority prioritise extending life at all costs while the majority placed greater value on maintaining health, independence, and purpose.

The report showed that those surveyed feel they can only live comfortably up to 68 years old, significantly lower than Malaysia’s average life expectancy of 76 years. Why? It’s likely because the respondents are confident they can live on their own terms like being financially comfortable up to the age of 68 after retirement. It reflects a broader recognition that longevity must also be financially and emotionally sustainable, not just biologically possible.

Almost half of respondents worry about running out of money before they die, and among those under 55, many believe they will not have sufficient retirement funds. More than 60% expect to rely on the public mandatory retirement scheme and public healthcare during retirement.

The meaning of being ‘’healthy’’ also changes later in life. Nearly 8 in 10 Malaysians define being ‘’healthy’’ as maintaining independence and capability, while far fewer associate it purely with being disease-free.

When people say being ‘healthy’ is about independence, they are connecting physical wellbeing to financial security. If financial stress undermines that independence, health itself is compromised. Vibha Coburn, CEO of Manulife Malaysia.

Cash is king, but it isn’t foolproof

Although most Malaysians want a steady income in retirement, their portfolios tell another story. The survey shows that cash is king. After all, cash makes up around half of Malaysians’ liquid assets across all age groups.

While ensuring a steady income stream during retirement is considered important, asset diversification remains low on their agenda, with just 29% ranking it as a priority.

Most Malaysians rely on public mandatory retirement scheme as their main retirement fund, but there are raising questions about its adequacy in the face of potentially longer lifespans.

The mismatch between aspirations and behaviour is one of the clearest gaps highlighted by the ACS 2025. While cash and the public mandatory retirement scheme provide convenience and comfort in the short term, households risk being exposed to inflation and longevity risks over the long run.

It’s no surprise that the survey shows people wanting steady income and resilience. Yet, many Malaysians rely heavily on cash, which doesn’t foster resilience. Cash, if just left idle, will inevitably be eroded by inflation over time, leaving the retiree with less money. Working out what to do can seem daunting, but a good starting point would be to talk to an independent financial adviser who can show how to diversify, add income engines that provide recurring cashflow, and stay invested even through retirement. Remember: it is possible to turn savings into lasting staying power. Jason Chong, CEO of Manulife Investments Malaysia.

