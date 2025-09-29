Penang Bartender Hides His Craft From Mom, Wins Malaysia’s Top Cocktail Competition

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Thanesh Joel’s mother found out her son was a bartender the way most parents discover their children’s secrets—by accident.

The 26-year-old from Air Itam, Penang, had asked her to drop off his work uniform, which looked suspiciously like service crew attire.

“I don’t share a lot,” he told TRP, explaining why he’d kept his career change quiet from his family.

Recently, his mom learned about his bartending success the modern way: through social media posts celebrating his victory at Malaysia’s Campari Red Hands Competition.

Thanesh gestures confidently during his turn at the Malaysia Campari Red Hands Competition, commanding the floor in front of the judges as he demonstrates the storytelling and showmanship that helped secure his victory. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Four years ago, Joel was a French cuisine chef with professional training from KDU.

His first taste of Campari—the bitter Italian liqueur that anchors the Negroni cocktail—left him thinking it “tasted like medicine.”

Campari was invented by Gaspare Campari in 1860 in the town of Novara, Italy and has since become a renowned aperitif worldwide.

Today, the Negroni is his favourite drink, and his mastery of it just earned him a trip to Italy.

The Penang bartender proudly sports a jacket emblazoned with ‘No town like George Town’ during the competition, representing his hometown, where he works at Backdoor Bodega under a supportive boss. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Harlequin Connection: From Neapolitan to Negroni

His winning cocktail, “Harlequin,” draws inspiration from Neapolitan ice cream. “Harlequin is a character from Italian theatre,” Thanesh explains.

Neapolitan has three ingredients, just like a Negroni—that’s where the inspiration came from.

The connection between the theatrical character and the three-layered dessert mirrors his own layered approach to bartending.

Thanesh switched from cooking to mixology “to learn more things,” and the transition has paid off.

Two years ago, he won the Jameson Black Barrel competition, earning him a trip to Ireland as global champion and €1,000 in prize money.

He’d wanted to enter Campari’s competition last year but couldn’t find the time.

The winning ‘Harlequin’ cocktail by Thanesh Joel showcases the deep crimson hues of Campari in a crystal rocks glass, garnished with a single cherry and served with the theatrical flair that earned him the title of Malaysia Campari Red Hands 2025 winner. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Beyond the Pour: Building Connection Through Story

As the eldest of two children, with one younger sister, Thanesh represents a generation of hospitality workers redefining their craft.

Working at Backdoor Bodega in George Town, Joel has found his rhythm behind the bar.

His boss, Koh Yung Shen, has been supportive of his competition pursuits.

For every bartender, you must have character, Thanesh says.

You need your own style. I enjoy telling stories to customers. Many of them can relate because they also hide things from their parents

Thanesh concentrates intensely during the qualifying rounds of the Malaysia Campari Red Hands Competition at Backdoor Bodega, crafting his cocktails under the dramatic red lighting as judges observe his technique and presentation skills. (Pix: Fernando Fon)

From Hidden Uniforms to Global Stage

His advice to aspiring bartenders is simple: develop your own voice.

In his case, that voice has carried him from hiding uniforms from his mother to representing Malaysia on an international stage.

Thanesh will now represent the country at the Campari Red Hands APAC Finals next January, competing for a title no Malaysian has ever claimed.

The journey to Milan means more than personal achievement—it’s a chance to put Malaysian bartending on the global map.

He’s keeping his fingers crossed, knowing that no Malaysian has ever won the world finals.

His mother, meanwhile, is probably getting used to learning about her son’s accomplishments through Facebook posts.

Some secrets, it turns out, are worth keeping until they become victories worth sharing.

Thanesh celebrates his victory at the Malaysia Campari Red Hands Competition, which will take him to the APAC Finals in Milan next January. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Raising Glasses for Slow Food: A Week-Long Celebration

The competition was part of Negroni Week 2025’s launch party, a global initiative that saw 165 outlets across Malaysia sign up to donate in support of Slow Food—a joint effort between Campari and Imbibe.

Campari Malaysia and Luen Heng F&B organised the competition, both esteemed members of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia (Italcham).

The vibrant evening took place at Il Forno, Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur, where guests raised their glasses to the iconic Negroni and kicked off a week-long celebration of drinking for a cause.

The chamber continues to promote Italian culture through events like their upcoming “Only Red Vibes: Negroni Night 2025” on 2 October at Notte KL, featuring Aperitivo Italiano, a Negroni demo, and a mini competition for amateur bartenders.

