Narwal Launches In Malaysia With Latest Innovation: The Freo Flow

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Global leader in advanced home-cleaning technology, Narwal, officially unveiled its latest smart cleaning solutions – the Narwal Freo Flow, Narwal X10 Pro, and Narwal S30 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner – in Malaysia on 26 September at W Factory, Selangor.

The brand’s story began with its founder’s wish to ease household chores for his family. Thus, each product embodies Narwal’s mission to make cleaning smarter, more efficient, and effortless for diverse lifestyles and household needs worldwide.

Narwal launched the world’s first self-cleaning mop robot, a breakthrough that redefined the industry and ushered a new era of intelligent cleaning.

From left to right: Jonathan Lee, Narwal Experience Officer; Owen Yap, Narwal Experience Officer; Frank Cheng, APAC Vice President; Nora Lu, Head of Southeast Asia; Icey Bin, Head of Global Brand; Kelvin Ea, Sales Director.

With cutting-edge industrial design, rigorous engineering principles, and powerful R&D capabilities, Narwal is fast becoming the global standard-bearer of premium cleaning technology.

As a pioneer in intelligent cleaning technology, Narwal has always believed in the philosophy of deep cleaning. From suction pathway design, temperature-controlled mop washing, to tangle-free roller brushes, every detail reflects our engineers’ relentless pursuit of true cleanliness. For us, cleaning is not just about removing surface dust — it’s about elevating quality of life. Icey Bin, Head of Global Brand Narwal

Latest innovation: The Narwal Freo Flow

Narwal’s most advanced robotic vaccum yet is the Freo Flow. It’s engineered with precision suction and mopping technology under the concept of ‘’Deep Cleaning.’’ Freo Flow’s sleek and low-build profile glides effortlessly under beds, sofas, and low furniture to suck up dust even in hard-to-reach areas.

The Freo Flow also takes small bumps and room transitions in its stride, ensuring a seamless clean in every corner of the home.

Freo Flow delivers 22,000 Pa of suction strength, lifting dirt, crumbs, and pet hair from carpets and hard floors, while operating under 60dB, making it barely louder than a soft conversation.

This balance of strength and serenity makes it an ideal cleaning companion for families, pet owners, or anyone who wants a peaceful home.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Additionally, the Free Flow self-cleans when docked at its intelligent base station. From hot-water mop washing (ranging between 45°C–80°C depending on cycle), to thorough scrubbing, to warm air drying that prevents odour and mildew – its all-in-one system keeps itself fresh and ready for the next clean. The dock also auto-refills and drains water as needed and can hold dust for up to 120 days, eliminating the need for constant upkeep.

A robust 6,400 mAh battery powers extended cleaning runs while the track mop cleans itself in real time – scraping and rinsing 110 times per minute with flowing water.

It’s also equipped with dual water tanks to separate clean and dirty water which keeps each mop as hygienic as the first. With adaptive technology that automatically adjusts suction power, height, and mop pressure depending on the surface or spill, the Freo Flow is always in tune with your home’s unique needs.

The Narwal Freo X10 Pro

Meanwhile, the Narwal Freo X10 Pro is built for homes that need deep, consistent cleaning without compromise.

With ultra-strong 11,000 Pa suction power, it easily lifts pet hair, dust, and debris from every surface, while its whisper-quiet operation of less than 57 dB makes it a considerate companion for households with children or pets.

Narwal Freo X10 Pro.

The Freo X10 Pro also features the Zero-Tangling Floating Roller Brush, Anti-Tangle Side Brush, and the EdgeReach Mop Extension combined with EdgeSwing Technology to ensure even the tightest corners and baseboards get cleaned.

Freo X10 Pro’s self-cleaning dock goes further, drying its dust bin, auto-emptying after runs, and warming mops at 40–45°C to prevent odor and bacteria buildup.

The X10 is powered by a 5,200 mAh battery and can clean and mop for up to 219 minutes on a single charge. Like the Freo Flow, it has dual tanks to ensure hygienic mopping with every pass.

Narwal S30: The brand’s handheld floor-cleaning system

Narwal also introduced its handheld floor-cleaning system for the first time in Malaysia. The Narwal S30 Wet Dry Vacuum is lightweight and boasts a powerful 20,000 Pa suction to tackle both wet and dry messes with ease.

The S30 is also self-cleaning, ensuring the brush stays clean between uses. The bright and easy-to-read display provides real-time updates so you always know the cleaning status at a glance.

Narwal S30.

Additionally, the S30 eliminates the issue of hair getting tangled in its rollers with its Cut & Comb De-Tangle System. The system slices and combs hair before it wraps.

The vacuum also cleans close to edges with TripleEdge Precision. The S30 is also equipped with an efficient water cycle system: fresh water flow, dirty water extraction, and continual feeding to keep mop water clean.

Where to buy them?

The Narwal Freo Flow, Narwal Freo X10 Pro, and Narwal S30 retail at RM5,499, RM2,699, and RM1,699 respectively.

All three are now available on Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop, and Aihome outlets at Sunway Velocity, Plaza Low Yat, and IOI City Mall.

From 26 September to 12 October, there’s a pre-sale offer:

Flow

Early Bird Price: RM5,099 (Save RM400)

RM5,099 (Save RM400) Free Gifts: Flow Gift Set, 1-Year Extended Warranty

X10 Pro

Early Bird Price: RM2,399 (Save RM300)

RM2,399 (Save RM300) Free Gifts: X10 Pro Gift Set, 930ml Cleaning Solution x1, 1-Year Extended Warranty

S30

Early Bird Price: RM1,499 (Save RM200)

RM1,499 (Save RM200) Free Gifts: S30 Roller Brush x1, Disposable Dust Bag x1, Cleaning Solution x3, 1-Year Extended Warranty

For more details, visit Narwal Malaysia’s official website here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.