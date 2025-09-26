All About Art: Your Weekend Map To Exhibitions, Festivals & Workshops

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This September weekend is bursting with artsy energy! It’s your chance to dive into a vibrant mix of creativity, discover fresh talent, and cheer on our amazing homegrown artists.

You’ll be spoiled for choice because there are art markets, exhibitions, performing art shows, standup comedy and song performances, and even hands-on creative workshops among the picks.

It’s a weekend to explore and be inspired!

Art Bazaar 2025 | Until 28 Sept | BNM Museum & Art Gallery | 10am-5pm | Free public event

If you want to support local artists but don’t know where to start, head on over to Art Bazaar 2025 at the Bank Negara Malaysia Museum & Art Gallery. The bazaar is featuring 20 incredible local talents and their works. It’s also a good place to be to shop for gifts, jewellery and trinkets, home decor items, and more.

ANIMA | 26-28 Sept | Pangkin@ejklsseni | 8.30pm, 4pm, 3.30pm | Ticketed event

ANIMA is a compilation of five short plays, written and directed by 5 new writer-directors, Lok Shi Hoong, Adelia Khalid, Yanu, Hanna Lee, and Yuthes Umadevi Navarithinam, under EJKLS Seni’s Young Blood Experiment (TYBE) – a free year-long mentoring programme for emerging writer-directors.

ANIMA is a deep-dive into the human soul, with each play offering a unique social critique. The plays explore the everyday resilience of Malaysian women to the complexities of post-colonial identity and masculinity.

To get your tickets, head over to CloudJoi here.

Leather Craft 101 | 27 Sept | Phrygian Acraft, GMBB | 2pm-6pm | RM250/pax

Phrygian Acraft holds its leatherwork workshop once a month and they’re holding the long-awaited Leather Crafting Lesson this Saturday. Leather Craft 101 is great for those who are new to the craft and participants will be guided on a beginner-friendly project: Making a wallet. All materials and tools will be provided. To book your seat, contact Acap at 019-9716927.

Traditional Lantern Making Workshop | 27-28 Sept | Bojen Sam Art & Creativity, GMBB | 2.30pm, 11am | RM65/pax

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Revisit your childhood by making your very own traditional lantern using colourful glass papers. There are limited seats per session so give Bojen Low a call or WhatsApp at 012-2160443 to book your spot or enquire about walk-ins on the day.

Short + Sweet Malaysia Festival 2025: Stand-Up Comedy & Song | 27-28 Sept | KLPAC | 1pm | RM25

Short + Sweet Malaysia Festival 2025 returns with a lineup of amazing artistes and their works for over five weeks. This weekend, guests get to check out 10-minute standup comedy and song performances by local talents and vote their favourites to win the Audience Choice Award. Remember to get your tickets from CloudJoi here.

Mato-Mata by Kide Baharudin | Until 23 October | Galeri Puteh, Exchange 106 | 10.30am-5pm | Free public event

Artist Kide captures the pulse of Malaysian life in his work, drawing from a decade of journey between Kuala Pilah, Seremban, and Kuala Lumpur. He brings scenes of busy wet markets and coffee shops to the quiet corners of remote hotels to life with a combination of vivid colours and linework. As you go through his works, you’ll realise it’s like peeking through a diary of community resilience.

$omeone, $omething, $omewhere | 27 Sept- 26 Oct | Galeri Sasha | 12pm-7pm | Free entry

$omeone, $omething, $omewhere is artist Zulkefli Jais’s first solo exhibition. The showcase features new mixed-media collages on plywood and an installation that probes into the realities of migration, displacement, and ownership. It questions what it means to belong.

Echoing Roots.mov | Until 9 November | Galeri Filamen, GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free entry

Artist Vanessa brings her illustrations to life with moving images and projection mapping in this exhibition. Echoing Roots.mov is a visual exploration of memory, heritage, and belonging. By weaving animation and projection into her practice, Vanessa creates a space where the personal becomes collective, and the past resonates with the present. Entrance is free but a minimum donation of RM10 is encouraged.

Mini Mini Art Toy Exhibition | 30 Oct-2 Nov | Michael Chuah Gallery, GMBB | Free public event

Get to know our Malaysian toy designers at the Mini Mini Art Toy Exhibition and show them your support from 30 October. The second edition of the unique showcase features the work of over 40 artists. The exhibition highlights the art of miniature toys and aims to connect new and established artists and foster connection and collaboration within the vibrant art community here.

