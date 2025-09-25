What Your Monthly Cycle Is Really Telling You About Your Health

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Whether you want to understand yourself, your partner, or your mother, your menstrual cycle holds clues about health, hormones, and well-being. Here’s what your period is really telling you.

Why does period even matter?

Imagine if vomiting every month for a week was dismissed as “routine.” Or if chest pains were brushed off as “normal.” That’s how society often treats periods.

About half the population menstruates, and the other half either knows or lives with someone who does. But for generations, periods have been labelled as a “women’s issue,” an inconvenience, something to be whispered about.

Severe cramps, unpredictable cycles, heavy bleeding, these are not just “part of being a woman.” They are health signals. Doctors even call the menstrual cycle the “fifth vital sign”, alongside pulse, blood pressure, temperature, and respiration.

This matter isn’t just about women. When half the population experiences something monthly, ignoring it isn’t just ignorant, it’s irresponsible. In countries like Malaysia, where talking about periods is still taboo, many grow up without knowing their cycle is central to overall health.

Four phases of menstrual cycle

If you think a period is the whole cycle, you’re entirely wrong. It’s just one part of it. Here’s a quick guide:

Menstrual Phase (Day 1 – 5): Bleeding begins. Energy may drop, cramps happen. Rest and eat iron-rich foods to help with recovery.

Follicular Phase (Day 1 – 13): Estrogen rises, mood and energy improve, making it a good time for productivity and exercise.

Ovulation Phase (Day 14 – 16): Hormones peak, an egg is released, and many

notice higher energy, libido, clearer skin, and high confidence.

Luteal Phase (Day 15 – 28): Progesterone takes over. PMS symptoms like bloating, cravings, and mood shifts can appear. Sleep, nutrition, and self-care matter here.

The unpredictable warnings in an unpredictable period

A regular cycle often signals hormone balance. But irregular or absent periods can point to stress, thyroid problems, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or insulin resistance.

Skipping a period once in a while, after stress, travel, weight changes, or heavy exercise, is normal. But if your cycle is consistently unpredictable, it’s a red flag. Regularity isn’t about perfection, it’s about spotting patterns. Recognising them early can mean timely treatment instead of years of unexplained symptoms.

Heav, light, or missing?

Period flow is more than just changing pads or tampons every few hours.

Heavy bleeding that soaks through pads every hour can signal anemia, fibroids, or clotting issues.

Very light or absent periods may point to undernutrition, hormonal imbalance,

stress, or excessive exercise.

These changes are not “just how it is.” Your body rarely shifts without a reason. Knowing what’s normal for you helps you recognise when something’s wrong.

Pain shouldn’t be normalised

How often are painful cramps brushed off as “normal”? Mild discomfort is common, but pain that stops you from studying, working, or living your life is not.

Conditions like endometriosis or adenomyosis often go undiagnosed for years because people are told to “tough it out.” To make matters worse, research once wasted funds studying the “attractiveness” of women with endometriosis instead of finding causes or treatments, a reminder of how women’s pain has long been dismissed.

Your pain is valid. If it disrupts daily life, seek medical care. Health platforms like Pistil emphasise that your symptoms matter and should not be ignored. Men also have a role: partners, fathers, brothers can challenge dismissive attitudes and push for proper care.

The “Fifth Vital Sign” no one talks about

If your blood pressure suddenly spiked, it would be a health emergency. Menstrual cycles give monthly insights into reproductive, hormonal, and emotional health, but rarely get treated the same way.

Everyone tracks pulse or temperature, but only those who menstruate experience this fifth vital sign. Outside medical circles, menstrual health isn’t discussed casually. Until cycles are treated with the same seriousness, we’ll keep missing vital opportunities to protect health and dignity.

What to do now?

Image: Pistil App Tracker

After reading all this, you’d probably ask yourself, “What’s next?” Well, being aware of it is one of them. What about the practical steps?

Track Your Cycle – Use a tracker app like Pistil or Flo, or even a journal or

calendar. Record bleeding days, flow, cramps, mood, and energy. Patterns make invisible issues visible. Notice Changes – Heavy flow, skipped cycles, or severe cramps are not “normal.” Spotting shifts early helps you and your doctor act faster. Normalize Period Conversations – Talk about periods with family, friends, and

colleagues. Treating it like any other health topic reduces stigma. Educate Yourself – Menstrual health isn’t just for women. Learn the basics, the phases, foods that help, ways to ease cramps. Platforms like Pistil make these insights accessible. For those who don’t menstruate, listening and asking how to support them makes a difference.

Break the silence around menstruation

In many Asian cultures, silence and stigma still surround periods. This prevents people from asking questions or seeking medical help, leading to delayed diagnoses and unnecessary suffering.

Breaking the taboo is not just a feminist issue, it’s a public health issue. Imagine fathers speaking openly with daughters, partners listening without judgment, schools teaching all students, and workplaces acknowledging menstrual needs. Normalising conversations opens the door to earlier diagnoses, better care, and healthier lives.

Remember, periods are more than just dates on a calendar. With Pistil’s period tracker and health platform at www.pistil.io, you can track patterns, spot signals, and turn your cycle into meaningful health insight.

Author: Clarissa, Pistil Team

This article has been reviewed by Dr. Alia Zafira Zafer, General Practitioner – Female Specialist at Femma Clinic.

