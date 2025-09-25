Sky-High Fun: How Our HyFly Experience At Skyline Luge KL Went

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur has a new thrilling ride called the HyFly Zipline. The HyFly ride is the first-of-its-kind zipline experience in Asia which makes the launch all the more exciting.

How does it work? After collecting your helmet, the staff will help you get all kitted out in safety gear. Pay close attention to the safety briefing before you get on the sky lift.

Once you’re up there, the HyFly Zipline station is to the left of the luge section.

Buckling up. Image: Skyline Luge KL

There are two Zipline tracks which is perfect for a friendly race down the hill with your family and friends.

The staff will help buckle you in and go over a safety briefing again. You’re free to soar above the luge track with your arms wide open. However, if you must grab something, hold on to the yellow strap in front of you.

The “push off” may seem scary at first but you quickly become accustomed to it. HyFly travels at a comfortable speed of 60km/h so you’re not going to be tossed about like in a rollercoaster. It’s like driving a car.

Once you get to the end, you have two exit choices: do the 15-metre Freefall Jump or take the stairs.

The staff at Skyline Luge explained that there’s a mechanism used to ensure a safe and slow descent.

POV as you zip past the luge tracks below on the HyFly ride. Image: Shahril Bahrom/TRP

How to do the Freefall Jump?

Step off the ledge with a foot forward like how Florence Pugh’s Yelena Boleva stepped off from Merdeka 118 in the Thunderbolts movie. Serious. And remember to land with knees bent. You’ll still end on your back but you gotta protect your legs. Don’t worry, they’ll brief you before you take the leap.

In our group of three, I volunteered to go first but had to prepare myself when I was led to the edge of the platform.

The staff was patient and helped me to ready myself with some distractions like looking at the scenery in front of us instead of the bottom.

Where the HyFly ride ends and the Freefall Jump platform begins. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

I liked that the last part is on you. The staff will not force or push you off if you’re not ready.

When I stepped forward, the feeling of my heart dropping only lasted a second and before I knew it, I was already on the ground looking up at the sky.

There’ll be another staff to help you unbuckle from the safety harness and you can choose to go for another HyFly ride or head on up to ride the luge.

If we could do the Freefall Jump, so can you! Image: Farah Harith/TRP

How was the experience?

Overall, we enjoyed the new HyFly ride but wished the cameras are installed along the tracks to capture the journey.

Skyline Luge said they’re working on it. For now, you’ll have to strategically plan with your friend to have your pictures and videos taken.

However, do note that phones aren’t allowed on the HyFly ride. GoPro and Insta360 are allowed as long as the device isn’t slung across your chest area because it’ll get in the way of the safety gear. Do double check on this with the staff before going on the ride.

One of the good spots for now is at the side of the HyFly platform. Here, your friend can film you zipping past from the starting line.

If you want to film yourself taking the Freefall Jump, we find that taking from the cafe directly across to be workable.

HyFly Zipline is already open to the public so plan your trips accordingly! They’re currently running a School Holiday Special with up to 20% off for Luge + Skyride Combo until 30 September 2025.

For tickets and booking information, head over to Skyline Luge KL’s official website here.

Getting there

There’s a free shuttle service to and fro Berjaya Times Square-Skyline Luge KL.

Meanwhile, the nearest public transport is MRT Sungai Buloh station but you’ll still need to take an e-hailing service or feeder bus T154 to Gamuda Luge Gardens.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.