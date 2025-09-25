Curves Brings 1st Women-Only Fitness Studio To Kuantan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Curves Malaysia announces the opening of its first East Coast women-only fitness studio in Kuantan, Pahang.

This new franchise, owned by Nik Aloesniha, marks a significant milestone in bringing accessible wellness to women.

For Nik, the journey began with a life-changing turning point. Once a lecturer in Mass Communications, she later juggled running three nurseries and a kindergarten while raising her children.

Stress, weight gain, and a difficult pregnancy left her facing gestational diabetes. After her son Amyr’s birth, she struggled to even bend during prayers.

At just 39 years old, she feared a future of insulin, immobility, or worse; leaving her children without their mother.

“It was terrifying. Amyr was still a baby, while my daughter Amyra had a long way to go in school. I kept asking myself: who will take care of them if I don’t?” she recalls.

Determined to fight back, Nik began her wellness journey during Ramadan in 2020, losing 8kg and walking daily on a treadmill – through tears and knee pain.

It was during this period that she stumbled upon Curves Bandar Utama, a women-only gym, while taking her son to tuition.

Encouraged by Curves coach Elle, Nik found a safe space where she could rebuild her strength and confidence.

“Curves changed everything-my mind, my body, my friendships. I didn’t just lose weight; I gained a community. I knew I had to bring this transformation home to help other women like me,” she says.

Now, as the first Curves franchise owner on the East Coast, Nik is driven by her mission: to educate women about the importance of strength training, self-care, and community support.

The fitness studio offers a 30-minute cardio workout designed specifically for women, combining strength training, cardiovascular exercise, and stretching into a comprehensive circuit with hydraulic equipment.

“So many women here give their all to their families but forget themselves. At Curves, they only need 30 minutes. That’s the gift I want to give East Coast women.” Curves Indera Mahkota 7 Club Owner and Coach Nik Aloesniha.

Her journey into business ownership wasn’t easy. Moving her family to Kuantan, leaving relatives behind, and starting fresh was daunting.

But with mentorship, training, and the support of a PERNAS loan for Bumiputera entrepreneurs, she has turned her vision into reality.

The Kuantan outlet officially opened its doors on 25 August 2025. With Curves’ proven system and women-only environment, the studio provides a safe, welcoming space for women of all ages and fitness levels.

