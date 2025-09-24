The Jewellery Brand That Grew Up With Malaysia: Wah Chan Marks 70 Years Of Love & Elegance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Seventy years ago, in the quiet town of Pekan, a husband-and-wife team, Mr Koh Kui Wah and Mrs Lai Swee Chan, opened a humble goldsmith shop. With nothing but their shared love for jewellery and belief in honest craftsmanship, Wah Chan was born.

What began as a small family business soon became part of countless family stories. From wedding rings that sealed promises, to gold passed down through generations, Wah Chan grew alongside Malaysians — each piece carrying not just sparkle, but memory and meaning.

Seven decades later, that little shop has become a trusted household name with over 50 outlets nationwide. While styles and trends have evolved, one thing has never changed: Wah Chan’s commitment to quality, artistry, and the belief that jewellery is more than adornment — it is love, legacy, and life’s most meaningful moments.

Amanda Koo, Director of Wah Chan Jewellery, is the third generation to carry on this heritage business.

Despite her father giving her the freedom to pursue whatever she wanted, she decided to continue the legacy built by her grandparents, cherishing and expanding Wah Chan to what it is now.

For seventy years, Wah Chan has been more than a jeweller – we have been a part of people’s most memorable moments. Amanda Koo, Director of Wah Chan Jewellery.

Love Infinity: The 70th Anniversary Collection

To mark this milestone, Wah Chan unveils Love Infinity, a premium collection celebrating love across generations. Each colour in the series symbolises a timeless blessing:

Red – Passion



– Passion Green – Health



– Health White – Peace



– Peace Diamond – Eternal Love



– Eternal Love Gold – Abundance

The highlight is the Love Infinity 24K Bracelet — Wah Chan’s first-ever customisable 24K designer bracelet, personally designed by Amanda Koo and limited to 70 pieces worldwide.

Each bracelet carries the 70th Anniversary blessing logo, a certified report, and lifetime exchange privileges. Preorders start from RM4,950 at all 56 Wah Chan outlets.

Also debuting is the 70th Anniversary Gold Bar, designed by Amanda’s father. It is an investment piece infused with blessings of balance, health, love, longevity, and wealth.

Seventy lucky buyers will enjoy a unique 100% Buy Back option for 7 years and a guaranteed 7% annual growth for 3 years. Priced at RM3,000, it grows to RM3,630 by the end of its cycle — a keepsake of both heritage and prosperity.

Celebrate 70 Years of Love

Running until 13 December 2025, Wah Chan’s anniversary campaign features:

RM70 off the first gram of 916 gold



the first gram of 916 gold Up to 70% savings on selected pieces

Lucky Draws:

Weekly winners: 10g gold bars



10g gold bars Monthly winners: 1-carat diamond rings



1-carat diamond rings Grand prize: Tesla Model 3

Exclusive Rewards:

Spend RM700+ : Receive RM700 worth of vouchers



: Receive RM700 worth of vouchers Spend RM7,000+: Free tumbler or tote bag

Honouring first customers : Present an original 1955 receipt for equivalent cash value!



: Present an original 1955 receipt for equivalent cash value! Weekly Gold Beans Challenge : Spend RM700+ in one receipt to join in-store games and win rewards.



: Spend RM700+ in one receipt to join in-store games and win rewards. Call to Say “I Love You” or “Thank You”: Make a call to a loved one to express love and gratitude, and receive a RM700 cash voucher!

Special Events & Activities:

Love in Every Step Fun Duo Run (30 November) for couples, friends, and families.



AI Song & Wah Chan Dance contest in collaboration with local colleges and dance schools.

From a single shop in Pekan to a brand that has touched millions of lives, Wah Chan’s 70th anniversary is more than a milestone.

It’s a reminder that jewellery is not just gold or gems, but a symbol of love, a cherished memory, and a legacy to be passed forward.

